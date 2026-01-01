$11,000+ taxes & licensing
2016 Honda CR-V
LX
2016 Honda CR-V
LX
Location
Farfan's Auto Service Centre Ltd
100 Turbine Dr Unit 1, North York, ON M9L 2S2
905-782-2676
Certified
$11,000
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 234,639 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a reliable SUV that's perfect for getting you around town?
Look no further than this 2016 HONDA CRV-LX $11,000 with a Safety Standard Certificate. AWD, premium cloth seats. Backup camera, Bluetooth connection. HST & Lic/Reg Fee ARE EXTRA!
Call to book your appointment at (416) 742 5095. Business Hours: Monday to Friday 10a to 6p & Saturdays until 3p. North York area (Weston/Steeles). OMVIC Registered. *Lic/Reg fee $250 extra*. Carfax available.
FARFAN’S AUTO SERVICE, a proud OMVIC member. Buy with confidence today!
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Media / Nav / Comm
Exterior
Seating
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Farfan's Auto Service Centre Ltd
Email Farfan's Auto Service Centre Ltd
Farfan's Auto Service Centre Ltd
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
905-782-XXXX(click to show)
905-782-2676
Alternate Numbers416-727-6835
+ taxes & licensing>
905-782-2676