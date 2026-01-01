Menu
Looking for a reliable SUV thats perfect for getting you around town? 

Look no further than this 2016 HONDA CRV-LX $11,000 with a Safety Standard Certificate. AWD, premium cloth seats. Backup camera, Bluetooth connection. HST & Lic/Reg Fee ARE EXTRA! 

Call to book your appointment at (416) 742 5095.  Business Hours: Monday to Friday 10a to 6p & Saturdays until 3p. North York area (Weston/Steeles). OMVIC Registered.  *Lic/Reg fee $250 extra*. Carfax available.

FARFAN'S AUTO SERVICE, a proud OMVIC member. Buy with confidence today!

2016 Honda CR-V

234,639 KM

$11,000

+ taxes & licensing
LX

13508927

Farfan's Auto Service Centre Ltd

100 Turbine Dr Unit 1, North York, ON M9L 2S2

905-782-2676

  1. 1769287821507
  2. 1769287821982
  3. 1769287822444
  4. 1769287822864
  5. 1769287823285
  6. 1769287823713
  7. 1769287824162
  8. 1769287824599
  9. 1769287825010
  10. 1769287825467
  11. 1769287825896
  12. 1769287826334
Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
234,639KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2HKRM4H30GH124932

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 234,639 KM

Looking for a reliable SUV that's perfect for getting you around town?

Look no further than this 2016 HONDA CRV-LX $11,000 with a Safety Standard Certificate. AWD, premium cloth seats. Backup camera, Bluetooth connection. HST & Lic/Reg Fee ARE EXTRA!

Call to book your appointment at (416) 742 5095.  Business Hours: Monday to Friday 10a to 6p & Saturdays until 3p. North York area (Weston/Steeles). OMVIC Registered.  *Lic/Reg fee $250 extra*. Carfax available.

FARFAN’S AUTO SERVICE, a proud OMVIC member. Buy with confidence today!

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Daytime Running Lights
Privacy Glass
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Bluetooth Connection

905-782-2676

416-727-6835
