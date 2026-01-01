$13,990+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2016 Honda CR-V
TOURING ~AUTOMATIC, FULLY CERTIFIED WITH WARRANTY!
2016 Honda CR-V
TOURING ~AUTOMATIC, FULLY CERTIFIED WITH WARRANTY!
Location
First Choice Motors
1113 Finch Ave. West, North York, ON M3J 2E5
647-407-9528
$13,990
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
236,766KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5J6RM4H96GL805879
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 9771
- Mileage 236,766 KM
Vehicle Description
** ** SPECIAL LIMITED TIME OFFER ** ** PURCHASE ANY VEHICLE THIS WEEK AND RECEIVE 4 BRAND-NEW ALL-SEASON TIRES AT NO ADDITIONAL COST!!! DON T MISS THIS EXCLUSIVE CHANCE TO UPGRADE YOUR RIDE AND STAY PREPARED FOR ANY WEATHER!!!
EXCITING NEWS FROM FIRST CHOICE MOTORS! Our brand-new online showroom is now open to the public, bringing the ultimate car shopping experience right to your fingertips! Enjoy a 100% online car shopping experience, with over 500 certified vehicles in stock, comprehensive protection plans, and thousands of new auto parts & accessories available! Plus, for a limited time, we're offering FREE deliveries across Ontario on all vehicle purchases! Don't miss out visit Shop.fcmotors.ca to find and upgrade your perfect vehicle today!
Welcome to First Choice Motors, the largest car dealership in Toronto of pre-owned cars, SUVs, and vans priced between $5000-$15,000. With an impressive inventory of over 300 vehicles in stock, we are dedicated to providing our customers with a vast selection of affordable and reliable options.
We're thrilled to offer a used 2016 Honda CR-V TOURING, white color with 236,000km (STK#9771) This vehicle was $14990 NOW ON SALE FOR $13990. It is equipped with the following features:
- Automatic Transmission
- Leather Seats
- Sunroof
- Heated seats
- Navigation
- All wheel drive
- Bluetooth
- Blind spot camera
- Reverse camera
- Power windows
- Power locks
- Power mirrors
- Air Conditioning
At First Choice Motors, we believe in providing quality vehicles that our customers can depend on. All our vehicles come with a 36-day guarantee on all safety related items. We also offer additional warranty options up to 5 years for our customers who want extra peace of mind.
Furthermore, all our vehicles are sold fully certified with brand new brakes rotors and pads, a fresh oil change, and brand new set of all-season tires installed & balanced. You can be confident that this car is in excellent condition and ready to hit the road.
At First Choice Motors, we believe that everyone deserves a chance to own a reliable and affordable vehicle. That's why we offer financing options with low interest rates starting at 7.9% O.A.C. We're proud to approve all customers, including those with bad credit, no credit, students, and even 9 socials. Our finance team is dedicated to finding the best financing option for you and making the car buying process as smooth and stress-free as possible.
Our dealership is open 7 days a week to provide you with the best customer service possible. We carry the largest selection of used vehicles for sale under $9990 in all of Ontario. We stock over 300 cars, mostly Hyundai, Chevrolet, Mazda, Honda, Volkswagen, Toyota, Ford, Dodge, Kia, Mitsubishi, Acura, Lexus, and more. With our ongoing sale, you can find your dream car at a price you can afford. Come visit us today and experience why we are the best choice for your next used car purchase!
All prices include $22.00 OMVIC Fee. Excludes, license plates, ownership registration and ONTARIO HST (13%)
*No Credit Card payments can be accepted for Vehicle Purchases*
EXCITING NEWS FROM FIRST CHOICE MOTORS! Our brand-new online showroom is now open to the public, bringing the ultimate car shopping experience right to your fingertips! Enjoy a 100% online car shopping experience, with over 500 certified vehicles in stock, comprehensive protection plans, and thousands of new auto parts & accessories available! Plus, for a limited time, we're offering FREE deliveries across Ontario on all vehicle purchases! Don't miss out visit Shop.fcmotors.ca to find and upgrade your perfect vehicle today!
Welcome to First Choice Motors, the largest car dealership in Toronto of pre-owned cars, SUVs, and vans priced between $5000-$15,000. With an impressive inventory of over 300 vehicles in stock, we are dedicated to providing our customers with a vast selection of affordable and reliable options.
We're thrilled to offer a used 2016 Honda CR-V TOURING, white color with 236,000km (STK#9771) This vehicle was $14990 NOW ON SALE FOR $13990. It is equipped with the following features:
- Automatic Transmission
- Leather Seats
- Sunroof
- Heated seats
- Navigation
- All wheel drive
- Bluetooth
- Blind spot camera
- Reverse camera
- Power windows
- Power locks
- Power mirrors
- Air Conditioning
At First Choice Motors, we believe in providing quality vehicles that our customers can depend on. All our vehicles come with a 36-day guarantee on all safety related items. We also offer additional warranty options up to 5 years for our customers who want extra peace of mind.
Furthermore, all our vehicles are sold fully certified with brand new brakes rotors and pads, a fresh oil change, and brand new set of all-season tires installed & balanced. You can be confident that this car is in excellent condition and ready to hit the road.
At First Choice Motors, we believe that everyone deserves a chance to own a reliable and affordable vehicle. That's why we offer financing options with low interest rates starting at 7.9% O.A.C. We're proud to approve all customers, including those with bad credit, no credit, students, and even 9 socials. Our finance team is dedicated to finding the best financing option for you and making the car buying process as smooth and stress-free as possible.
Our dealership is open 7 days a week to provide you with the best customer service possible. We carry the largest selection of used vehicles for sale under $9990 in all of Ontario. We stock over 300 cars, mostly Hyundai, Chevrolet, Mazda, Honda, Volkswagen, Toyota, Ford, Dodge, Kia, Mitsubishi, Acura, Lexus, and more. With our ongoing sale, you can find your dream car at a price you can afford. Come visit us today and experience why we are the best choice for your next used car purchase!
All prices include $22.00 OMVIC Fee. Excludes, license plates, ownership registration and ONTARIO HST (13%)
*No Credit Card payments can be accepted for Vehicle Purchases*
Vehicle Features
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Interior
rear window defogger
Front Floor Mats
Rear Floor Mats
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Adjustable front headrests
Front Reading Lights
Front assist handle
Front cupholders
Adjustable rear headrests
Retractable cargo cover
Front overhead console
Convenience
Rear Cupholders
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Seating
Heated Driver Seat
Comfort
Heated Passenger Seat
Dual front air conditioning zones
Exterior
Auto ON/OFF Headlights
Chrome window trim
Halogen Headlights
Intermittent rear wiper
Variable intermittent front wipers
Black roof rails
Safety
3-point rear seatbelts
Front side curtain airbags
Dual front airbags
Front side airbags
Front Seatbelt Pretensioners
LED DAYTIME RUNNING LIGHTS
Suspension
Independent front suspension classification
Additional Features
4-Wheel ABS
Leather steering wheel trim
Heated Side Mirrors
Front seatback storage
3-point front seatbelts
Leather-trimmed upholstery
Urethane shift knob trim
1 ONE-TOUCH WINDOWS
ALARM ANTI-THEFT SYSTEM
AUTO-LOCKING POWER DOOR LOCKS
BLUETOOTH WIRELESS DATA LINK
CARGO TIE-DOWN ANCHORS AND HOOKS STORAGE
CARPET FLOOR MAT MATERIAL
DUAL ILLUMINATING VANITY MIRRORS
FIXED LIFTGATE WINDOW
FRONT CONSOLE WITH ARMREST AND STORAGE CENTER CONS
FRONT SEATBELT FORCE LIMITERS
HOMELINK - GARAGE DOOR OPENER UNIVERSAL REMOTE TRA
INSIDE SPARE TIRE MOUNT LOCATION
LATCH SYSTEM CHILD SEAT ANCHORS
LOCKOUT BUTTON POWER WINDOWS
OCCUPANT SENSING PASSENGER AIRBAG DEACTIVATION
POWER SIDE MIRROR ADJUSTMENTS
RECLINING DRIVER SEAT POWER ADJUSTMENTS
SECOND ROW REAR VENTS
SINGLE DISC IN-DASH CD
TACHOMETER GAUGE
6 TOTAL SPEAKERS
BLUETOOTH AUXILIARY AUDIO INPUT
CARPET FLOOR MATERIAL
CRUISE CONTROL STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED CONTROLS
DOOR POCKETS STORAGE
FRONT EMERGENCY LOCKING RETRACTORS
FRONT SEATBELT WARNING SENSOR
LOW FUEL LEVEL WARNINGS AND REMINDERS
MPG FUEL ECONOMY DISPLAY
MACPHERSON FRONT STRUTS
MANUAL FOLDING SIDE MIRROR ADJUSTMENTS
RECLINING PASSENGER SEAT MANUAL ADJUSTMENTS
ACCESSORY HOOK STORAGE
AUDIO STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED CONTROLS
HEIGHT DRIVER SEAT POWER ADJUSTMENTS
IN DASH REARVIEW MONITOR
LOW BATTERY WARNINGS AND REMINDERS
MP3 PLAYBACK IN-DASH CD
REAR CENTER WITH CUPHOLDERS ARMRESTS
SPLIT REAR SEAT FOLDING
PANDORA INTERNET RADIO APP
REAR CENTER FOLDING WITH STORAGE ARMRESTS
WITH READ FUNCTION ELECTRONIC MESSAGING ASSISTANCE
TILT MOONROOF / SUNROOF
ANTI-LOCKOUT POWER DOOR LOCKS
WITH WASHER REAR WIPER
ANTI-TRAPPING MOONROOF / SUNROOF
1 SUBWOOFER
POWER GLASS MOONROOF / SUNROOF
TWO 12V FRONT POWER OUTLET(S)
INTEGRATED TURN SIGNALS SIDE MIRRORS
USB AUXILIARY AUDIO INPUT
ONE-TOUCH OPEN/CLOSE MOONROOF / SUNROOF
TOUCH SCREEN DISPLAY NAVIGATION SYSTEM
3 REAR HEADRESTS
DIAMETER 18 MM REAR STABILIZER BAR
TRUNK RELEASE MULTI-FUNCTION REMOTE
PROXIMITY ENTRY SYSTEM MULTI-FUNCTION REMOTE
RANGE FUEL ECONOMY DISPLAY
2 FRONT HEADRESTS
MULTI-FUNCTION STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED CONTROLS
AUDIBLE WARNING PRE-COLLISION WARNING SYSTEM
REAR MULTI-VIEW CAMERA SYSTEM
ALUMINUM ALLOY WHEELS
DIAMETER 20 MM FRONT STABILIZER BAR
SUNGLASSES HOLDER STORAGE
MAINTENANCE DUE WARNINGS AND REMINDERS
LUMBAR DRIVER SEAT POWER ADJUSTMENTS
328 WATTS
HONDALINK INFOTAINMENT
AUTO-ON IN REVERSE REAR WIPER
REAR ASSIST HANDLE
PHONE STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED CONTROLS
VOICE OPERATED NAVIGATION SYSTEM
FRONT AUTOMATIC EMERGENCY BRAKING
CAMERA DISPLAY BLIND SPOT SAFETY
REAL TIME TRAFFIC NAVIGATION DATA
HD RADIO RADIO
LIFTGATE REAR TRUNK/LIFTGATE
VEHICLE IMMOBILIZER ANTI-THEFT SYSTEM
POWER OPERATED REAR TRUNK/LIFTGATE
VOICE OPERATED HANDS-FREE PHONE CALL INTEGRATION
VISUAL WARNING PRE-COLLISION WARNING SYSTEM
60-40 SPLIT BENCH REAR SEAT TYPE
AUTOMATIC CLIMATE CONTROL FRONT AIR CONDITIONING
BODY-COLOR FRONT BUMPER COLOR
BODY-COLOR MIRROR COLOR
BODY-COLOR REAR BUMPER COLOR
COIL FRONT SPRING TYPE
COIL REAR SPRING TYPE
DISC REAR BRAKE TYPE
DIVERSITY ANTENNA TYPE
GAS FRONT SHOCK TYPE
GAS REAR SHOCK TYPE
INDEPENDENT REAR SUSPENSION CLASSIFICATION
LOWER CONTROL ARMS FRONT SUSPENSION TYPE
MAST ANTENNA TYPE
MULTI-LINK REAR SUSPENSION TYPE
REAR SIDE CURTAIN AIRBAGS
VENTILATED DISC FRONT BRAKE TYPE
BODY-COLOR DOOR HANDLE COLOR
BUCKET FRONT SEAT TYPE
REAR EMERGENCY LOCKING RETRACTORS
SLIDING SUNSHADE MOONROOF / SUNROOF
TOUCH SCREEN DISPLAY RADIO
VOICE OPERATED RADIO
10 DRIVER SEAT POWER ADJUSTMENTS
ON DEMAND 4WD TYPE
STEEL SPARE WHEEL TYPE
TEMPORARY SPARE TIRE SIZE
7 IN. INFOTAINMENT SCREEN SIZE
BLACK WITH CHROME ACCENTS GRILLE COLOR
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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First Choice Motors
1113 Finch Ave. West, North York, ON M3J 2E5
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647-407-XXXX(click to show)
$13,990
+ taxes & licensing>
First Choice Motors
647-407-9528
2016 Honda CR-V