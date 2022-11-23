Menu
2016 Honda CR-V

155,262 KM

Details Description Features

$20,630

+ tax & licensing
$20,630

+ taxes & licensing

Nexcar Auto Sales & Leasing Inc.

416-633-8188

2016 Honda CR-V

2016 Honda CR-V

SE AUT0 AWD A/C H/SEATS REAR CAMERA BLUETOOTH

2016 Honda CR-V

SE AUT0 AWD A/C H/SEATS REAR CAMERA BLUETOOTH

Location

Nexcar Auto Sales & Leasing Inc.

1235 - 1237 Finch Ave. W., North York, ON M3J 2G4

416-633-8188

Certification icon

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$20,630

+ taxes & licensing

155,262KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9363340
  • Stock #: 8191

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 155,262 KM

Vehicle Description

LEASED IN 2015 AND SERVICED IN 2017-2018 AND 2019 IN A HONDA STORE........SUV.........AWD........AUTOMATIC...........BACKUP CAMERA.......A/C.......CRUISE CONTROL.........BLUETOOTH..........HEATED SEATS..........KEYLESS ENTRY AND MUCH MORE......
**0 DOWN! NO PAYMENT FOR 6 MONTHS AVAILABLE O.A.C**. Financing available for all credit situations including no credit, new to country, bankruptcy, collections, consumer proposal. Financing from 4.99% O.A.C.
OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK. HEATED INDOOR SHOWROOM. For full inventory and more pictures visit WWW.NEXCAR.CA
Shipping available to anywhere in Canada. **Accrued interest must be paid on 6 month payment deferral**. VEHICLES ARE NOT DRIVABLE IF NOT CERTIFIED AND NOT E-TESTED, CERTIFICATION PACKAGE IS AVAILABLE FOR $799 + TAX & LICENSING ARE EXTRA
Purchase your vehicle from anywhere in Canada from the comfort of your home: A- Choose your vehicle B- Message us at info@nexcar.ca or Call 416-633-8188 C- Apply for financing (if needed) D- Have your vehicle delivered to your home (shipping cost may apply)

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Keyless Entry
Proximity Key
Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Warranty Available
Bluetooth

Nexcar Auto Sales & Leasing Inc.

Nexcar Auto Sales & Leasing Inc.

1235 - 1237 Finch Ave. W., North York, ON M3J 2G4

