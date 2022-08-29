$15,900+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
416-665-1000
2016 Honda Odyssey
Location
Carview Motors
1113 Finch Ave W, North York, ON M3J 2E5
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$15,900
- Listing ID: 9197506
- VIN: 5FNRL5H40GB500416
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 219,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2012 HONDA ADYSSEY
BACK UP CAMERA
HEATED SEAT
BLUETOOTH
CRUISE CONTROL
POWER SIDE DOOR
Vehicle Features
