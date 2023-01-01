$30,960+ tax & licensing
2016 Honda Odyssey
Touring
Autopia Cars
2160 Steeles Ave W #1, North York, ON L4K 2Y7
$30,960
- Listing ID: 9992363
- Stock #: 9970
- VIN: 5FNRL5H90GB509970
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Crystal Black Pearl
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 96,000 KM
Vehicle Description
***Multi-point inspection***
This vehicle can be Certified & E-Tested for an additional $899, if not Certified & E-Test then as per OMVIC Regulations the vehicle is deemed to be not derivable, not e-tested, and not certified.
