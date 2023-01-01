Menu
2016 Honda Odyssey

96,000 KM

Details Description Features

$30,960

+ tax & licensing
$30,960

+ taxes & licensing

Autopia Cars

416-574-2020

2016 Honda Odyssey

2016 Honda Odyssey

Touring

2016 Honda Odyssey

Touring

Location

Autopia Cars

2160 Steeles Ave W #1, North York, ON L4K 2Y7

416-574-2020

$30,960

+ taxes & licensing

96,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9992363
  • Stock #: 9970
  • VIN: 5FNRL5H90GB509970

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Crystal Black Pearl
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 9970
  • Mileage 96,000 KM

Vehicle Description

***Multi-point inspection***
Financing -Auto Financing is our specialty and we accept all types of credit good credit, bad credit, bankruptcy, and new immigrant from all of Canada.

Carfax Verified -We provide the free Carfax history report on every vehicle.

Warranty -Extended warranty available on every vehicle.

Trade - Have a trade? We take any year and model! Bring in your old vehicle in for a free appraisal.

New to the country, student, good credit or bad credit Financing is available. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.

We offer extended warranties, Gap and aftermarket services on our vehicles.

AUTOTOPIA CARS is a trusted family owned and operated business and we pride ourselves in offering a high standard of customer satisfaction. reputation is a high priority to us.

We are an authorized repair facility accepted by warranty companies with technicians on site
This vehicle can be Certified & E-Tested for an additional $899, if not Certified & E-Test then as per OMVIC Regulations the vehicle is deemed to be not derivable, not e-tested, and not certified.

*** THIS PRICE IS FOR FINANCE ONLY *** CASH PRICE $3000 MORE***
To get more information about our inventory please visit our website:autopiacars.ca
**PRICE PLUS HST AND LICENCING**

Our Indoor Showroom Located
2160 Steeles Ave West UNIT 1
(STEELES AND KEELE)
Concord, ON L4K 2Y7

Although every reasonable effort is made to ensure the information provided is update and accurate. We do not take any responsibility for any errors, omissions or typographic mistakes found on all on these pages. Prices may change without notice. Please verify any information in question with our sales team at autopiacars.ca

Vehicle Features

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Map Lights
Rear View Camera
Digital clock
DRIVER INFORMATION CENTER
Inside Hood Release

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Interior
3RD ROW SEATING

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Xenon Headlights
Power Sunroof

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth

Windows

Sunroof

Convenience

Console
Cup Holder

Safety

Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks

Trim

Leather Wrap Wheel

Additional Features

Auto Dimming Mirrors
Leatherette Interior
Auto-Dimming R/V Mirror
Driver Side Airbag
Audio Voice Control

Autopia Cars

Autopia Cars

2160 Steeles Ave W #1, North York, ON L4K 2Y7

416-574-2020

