2016 Honda Odyssey

$30,960 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 9 6 , 0 0 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 9992363

9992363 Stock #: 9970

9970 VIN: 5FNRL5H90GB509970

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Crystal Black Pearl

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style Minivan / Van

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 96,000 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Trip Odometer AM/FM Stereo Trip Computer Map Lights Rear View Camera Digital clock DRIVER INFORMATION CENTER Inside Hood Release Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks POWER SEAT Seating Heated Seats Leather Interior 3RD ROW SEATING Exterior Alloy Wheels Daytime Running Lights Xenon Headlights Power Sunroof Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Bluetooth Windows Sunroof Convenience Console Cup Holder Safety Passenger Airbag Child-Safety Locks Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Additional Features Auto Dimming Mirrors Leatherette Interior Auto-Dimming R/V Mirror Driver Side Airbag Audio Voice Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.