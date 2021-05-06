Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Honda Pilot

138,849 KM

Details Description Features

$22,488

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$22,488

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Epix

416-546-1797

Contact Seller
2016 Honda Pilot

2016 Honda Pilot

LX |4WD |BACK UP |HEATED SEATS |LANE ASSIST |GREAT CONDITION

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Honda Pilot

LX |4WD |BACK UP |HEATED SEATS |LANE ASSIST |GREAT CONDITION

Location

Auto Epix

2760 Dufferin St, North York, ON M6B 3R4

416-546-1797

Contact Seller

$22,488

+ taxes & licensing

138,849KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7056008
  • Stock #: 7003
  • VIN: 5FNYF6H20GB507003

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 7003
  • Mileage 138,849 KM

Vehicle Description

2016 Honda Pilot LX 7 Passenger  4WD Silver Exterior on Grey Interior comes with Backup Camera , Heated Seats , Lane Assist , Adaptive Cruze Control and more if you looking for Nice Pilot you are more than welcome to Auto Epix , our professional sales team is waiting to assist . 


ENSURING OUR CUSTOMERS SAFETY IS OUR MAIN GOAL here at Auto Epix! We ensure all of our cars get a 120 point safety inspection. All vehicles are inspected by our quality control team which and then is treated by our Covid-19 safety specialists. Every delivery must go through a vigorous sanitization procedure to ensure we follow all Covid-19 safety protocols. We have a 5 step procedure making sure that the car is 100% free of any sorts of germs and contamination. First it goes through an ozone treatment including all the vents. Second step is steam cleaning. Third step is wiping all knobs, door handles and buttons. Fourth step is applying the Microban germ killer product which prevents any left over germs for 24 hours. Last step is we cover the steering wheel and seats with a cover to ensure that there is no more human contact until delivery!


 


Financing and warranty available on all vehicles. All automobiles can easily be financed. Be it a Student; New Immigrants; Bad credit; Low score. Auto finance is - a no problem! Financing fee is applicable. Warranty; We offer an option for extended auto warranties as offered by top providers in business. These can easily be customized even as per your requirement. So a peace of mind is an easy route! OUR MESSAGE: The days when used cars meant trouble are over!!!Auto  Epix   Market Value Pricing (MVP) allows you to rest assured with complete piece of mind, We Will Not Sell You A Car, We Will Help you To Find A Right Car For You And Family Members We are in a people business and treat everybody like family by providing Top Quality Certified Pre-owned Used Cars and allows you to buy with confidence; our vehicles come with: CarProof Report, Complimentary Oil Change Prior to Delivery, Warranty -Extended warranty available on every vehicle All vehicle's can be Certified & E-Tested for an additional $595, if not Certified & E-Test then as per OMVIC Regulations the vehicle is deemed to be not drivable, not e-tested, and not certified. FOR MORE INFORMATION PLEASE CALL :416-546-1797 EXCELLENT FINANCING OPTIONS AVAILABLE (O.A.C).We offer, top dollar for your trade(s), no pressure, non commissioned sales staff with no haggle pricing. NO APPOINTMENTS NEEDED, DROP IN FOR A TEST DRIVE TODAY!!! There are no hidden fees and Auto Epix   will promise a hassle free purchase while providing a variety of financing and leasing options based on the applicants credit. To book a test drive and inquire about financing options and filling up a credit application please feel free to call us. Our advertised prices do not include HST / applicable government and licensing fees.  Hours Of Operation: Monday-Friday: 10:00am-7:00pm Saturday: 10:00am-5:00pm

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Security System
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Side Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Power Mirrors
Power Locks
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Air Conditioning
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Cup Holder
Heated Seats
Trip Odometer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Digital clock
Vehicle Anti-Theft System
Rear Window Defroster
BACKUP CAMERA
Cloth Interior
Entertainment System
Center Arm Rest
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Auto Epix

2017 Dodge Challenge...
 35,200 KM
$75,888 + tax & lic
2014 Mercedes-Benz E...
 106,783 KM
$24,488 + tax & lic
2007 BMW X5 3.0si |L...
 173,099 KM
$7,888 + tax & lic

Email Auto Epix

Auto Epix

Auto Epix

2760 Dufferin St, North York, ON M6B 3R4

Call Dealer

416-546-XXXX

(click to show)

416-546-1797

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory