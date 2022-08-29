2016 Honda Pilot

$21,995 + taxes & licensing 2 0 0 , 0 0 0 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9280399

9280399 Stock #: 508007

508007 VIN: 5FNYF6H78GB508007

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Gray

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 200,000 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Immobilizer PERIMETER ALARM Driver foot rest Illuminated locking glove box Full Cloth Headliner driver seat Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Rear centre armrest w/storage Front Cupholder Air filtration Carpet Floor Trim Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Mini overhead console w/storage Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Trunk/hatch auto-latch Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts Valet Function 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Front And Rear Map Lights 3 12V DC Power Outlets Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter Cargo Area Concealed Storage Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage Systems Monitor Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: driver's seat w/10-way power adjustment including power lumbar support Mobile hotspot internet access Leather Door Trim Insert Front Facing Rear Seat Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents Passenger Seat Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material Analog Appearance Convenience Clock Safety Back-Up Camera Rear child safety locks Side impact beams FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS Airbag Occupancy Sensor Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Right Side Camera Exterior DEEP TINTED GLASS Chrome Grille SPLASH GUARDS Body-coloured door handles Front fog lamps Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Steel spare wheel Lip Spoiler LED brakelights Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip Compact Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown Roof Rack Rails Only Speed Sensitive Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels Tires: P245/60R18 105H AS Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off Mechanical Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Permanent locking hubs Single stainless steel exhaust 4.25 Axle Ratio Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs 1 Skid Plate Battery w/Run Down Protection Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic -inc: grade logic control 73.8 L Fuel Tank Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel Media / Nav / Comm Window grid antenna Radio w/Seek-Scan Additional Features GVWR: 2 Headliner/Pillar Ducts and Console Ducts Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Instrument Panel Bin Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point Interior Concealed Storage Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags 3 Manual and Adjustable Head Restraints Curtain 1st 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Conversation Mirror and 3 12V DC Power Outlets Front Vented Discs Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control driver's seat adjustable armrest passenger's seat w/4-way power adjustment and armrest 650 kgs one-touch sliding and reclining 60/40 split-folding second-row w/heated outboard seats and 60/40 split-folding third-row seat states Forward Collision Warning FCW system Lane Departure Warning LDW system Road Departure Mitigation RDM system Adaptive Cruise Control ACC and Lane Keeping Assist System LKAS Fixed 3rd Row Seat Front Honda Satellite-Linked Navigation System -inc: bilingual voice recognition and map database covering major metropolitan areas in Canada and the 48 contiguous U.S Honda Sensing -inc: Collision Mitigation Braking System CMBS Engine: 3.5L V6 SOHC 24V i-VTEC -inc: Eco Assist system and Variable Cylinder Management VCM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.