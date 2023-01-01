2016 Hyundai Accent ...

$15,897 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 5 1 , 1 5 4 K M Used

Listing ID: 10512330

10512330 Stock #: M5516

M5516 VIN: KMHCT5AE7GU239037

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Dark Blue

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Hatchback

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # M5516

Mileage 51,154 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.