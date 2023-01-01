Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Hyundai Elantra

109,000 KM

Details Description Features

$12,450

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$12,450

+ taxes & licensing

Carview Motors

416-665-1000

Contact Seller
2016 Hyundai Elantra

2016 Hyundai Elantra

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Hyundai Elantra

Location

Carview Motors

1270 Finch Ave W, North York, ON M3J 3J7

416-665-1000

  1. 1686338760
  2. 1686338761
  3. 1686338763
  4. 1686338766
  5. 1686338768
  6. 1686338770
  7. 1686338772
  8. 1686338773
  9. 1686338775
  10. 1686338777
  11. 1686338779
  12. 1686338781
  13. 1686338783
  14. 1686338786
  15. 1686338787
  16. 1686338789
  17. 1686338791
  18. 1686338794
  19. 1686338796
  20. 1686338798
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$12,450

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
109,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10048968
  • VIN: KMHDH4AH5GU482520

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 109,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2016 HYUNDAI ELANTRA

 

HEATED SEAT

BACK UP CAMERA

 BLUETOOTH

CRUISE CONTROL

 

certified  

The Asking Price is already INCLUDING Safety, Certified with NO EXTRA Fees.

-- Fully Certified.

 

CARVIEW MOTORS INC.

--    Up to 3 Years warranty available ,NO MATTER MILLEAGE,CONDITION.

-     Welcome for test drive today !!!

--     ONTARIO REGISTERED DEALER, 

--     BUY WITH CONFIDENCE, 

--     OVER 19 YEARS IN BUSINESS.!!

--     OVER 100 HAND PICKED UP CARS.

 

--     We're located @

-- 1270 Finch Avenue W

-- M3J 3J7 (FINCH & TANGIERS Rd)

 

-- CARVIEW MOTORS INC.

--     Best price of used cars in Toronto, new inventory daily,

--     FAIR PRICING POLICY, HASSLE FREE - 

--     HAGGLE FREE 

--     NO NEGOTIATION NECESSARY

-- WE FINANCE WITH $500 DOWN! (O.A.C)

 

-- Trades are welcome, financing is available for all credits.

-- For more information regarding this or any other vehicles in our inventory,

-- Please do not hesitate to call us to book an appointment and come in for a test drive. 416-435-8255

-- Hours Of Operation: Monday-Friday: 10:00am-6:00pm Saturday: 10:00am-5:00; Sunday by appointment

 

Welcoming new customer from all over #Ontario, #Burlington, #Toronto, #Windsor, #Ottawa, #Montreal, #Kitchener, #Guelph, #Waterloo, #Hamilton, #Mississauga, #London, #Niagara Falls, #Kitchener, #Cambridge, #Stratford, #Cayuga, #Barrie, #Collingwood, #Owen Sound, #Listowel, #Brampton, #Oakville, #Markham, #North York, #Hamilton, #Woodstock, #Sarnia, #Georgetown, #Orangeville, #Brantford, #St Catherine's, #Nonmarket, #Peterborough, #Kingston, #Sudbury, #North Bay, #Sault Ste #Marie, #Chatham, #Milton, #Orangeville, #Orillia, #Midland, #King City, #Vaughan, #Wetland, #Grimsby, #Oshawa, #Whitty, #Ajax, #Bowmanville, #Trenton, #Belleville, #Cornwall, #Nepean, #SAcarborough, #Gatineau, #Pickering.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Carview Motors

2016 Hyundai Elantra
109,000 KM
$12,450 + tax & lic
2012 Honda Civic
230,000 KM
$9,450 + tax & lic
2016 Kia Sportage
170,000 KM
$14,950 + tax & lic

Email Carview Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Carview Motors

Carview Motors

1270 Finch Ave W, North York, ON M3J 3J7

Call Dealer

416-665-XXXX

(click to show)

416-665-1000

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory