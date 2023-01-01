Menu
2016 Hyundai Elantra

78,371 KM

Details Description Features

$14,450

+ tax & licensing
$14,450

+ taxes & licensing

Carview Motors

416-665-1000

2016 Hyundai Elantra

2016 Hyundai Elantra

Sport Appearance

2016 Hyundai Elantra

Sport Appearance

Location

Carview Motors

1270 Finch Ave W, North York, ON M3J 3J7

416-665-1000

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$14,450

+ taxes & licensing

78,371KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10163007
  • VIN: KMHDH4AE6GU551186

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 78,371 KM

Vehicle Description

2016 HYUNDAI ELANTRA  

 

BACK UP CAMERA

HEATED SEAT

SUNROOF

BLUETOOTH

CRUISE CONTROL

 

Certified  

The Asking Price is already INCLUDING Safety ,Certified with NO EXTRA Fees.

FullY Certified.

 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

