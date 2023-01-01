2016 Hyundai Elantra

$13,990 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 3 6 , 2 5 4 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10446705

10446705 Stock #: 6548

6548 VIN: KMHDH4AE5GU607831

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 136,254 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Stability Control TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Child Safety Door Locks 3-point rear seatbelts Front side curtain airbags Dual front airbags Front crumple zones Front side airbags Emergency interior trunk release Safety brake pedal system Power Options Power Windows Interior Cruise Control Power Door Locks Trip Odometer rear window defogger Cargo Cover Cargo Area Light Adjustable front headrests Front Reading Lights Front assist handle Adjustable rear headrests Air filtration Manual day/night rearview mirror Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio Exterior Daytime Running Lights Variable intermittent front wipers Convenience Clock External temperature display Additional Features 4-Wheel ABS digital odometer Front cupholders Braking Assist Front Seatbelt Pretensioners speed sensitive volume control Electronic brakeforce distribution Solar-tinted glass 3-point front seatbelts Multi-function display Hill holder control 1 ONE-TOUCH WINDOWS ALARM ANTI-THEFT SYSTEM FRONT CONSOLE WITH ARMREST AND STORAGE CENTER CONS FRONT SEATBELT FORCE LIMITERS LATCH SYSTEM CHILD SEAT ANCHORS LOCKOUT BUTTON POWER WINDOWS OCCUPANT SENSING PASSENGER AIRBAG DEACTIVATION SECOND ROW REAR VENTS TACHOMETER GAUGE 6 TOTAL SPEAKERS AUTO DELAY OFF HEADLIGHTS CARPET FLOOR MATERIAL CRUISE CONTROL STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED CONTROLS FRONT SEATBELT WARNING SENSOR MPG FUEL ECONOMY DISPLAY MACPHERSON FRONT STRUTS MANUAL FOLDING SIDE MIRROR ADJUSTMENTS RECLINING PASSENGER SEAT MANUAL ADJUSTMENTS ACCESSORY HOOK STORAGE LOW BATTERY WARNINGS AND REMINDERS METALLIC-TONE INTERIOR ACCENTS MP3 PLAYBACK IN-DASH CD REAR CENTER WITH CUPHOLDERS ARMRESTS SPLIT REAR SEAT FOLDING DUAL FRONT ACTIVE HEAD RESTRAINTS 2.8 TURNS LOCK-TO-LOCK DRIVER EMERGENCY LOCKING RETRACTORS INFLATOR KIT SPARE TIRE KIT SCUFF PLATE DOOR SILL TRIM TWO 12V POWER OUTLET(S) PANIC ALARM MULTI-FUNCTION REMOTE USB AUXILIARY AUDIO INPUT 14.2 STEERING RATIO 172 WATTS DIAMETER 22 MM FRONT STABILIZER BAR

