$10,000+ tax & licensing
2016 Hyundai Elantra
GLS FWD
Location
Auto Resale Inc.
56 Martin Ross Ave, North York, ON M3J 2L4
416-271-9996
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 142,000 KM
Vehicle Description
MINT 2016 HYUNDAI ELANTRA GLS FOR SALE!!! EXCELLENT VEHICLE WITH LOTS OF EYEBALL, AND A CHEAP PRICE TAG! VEHICLE HAS LIKE NEW ALL SEASON TIRES, 17" ALLOY RIMS, BLUETOOTH CONNECTIVITY, SUNROOF, DUAL ZONE CLIMATE, AND MUCH MORE! VEHICLE IS BEING SOLD FOR $10,000 PLUS TAX, CERTIFIED WITH A SAFTEY STANDARDS CERTIFICATE. IF INTERESTED PLEASE CALL BRYAN AT 647 862 7904 FOR A COPY OF THE CARFAX PLEASE CALL BRYAN AT 647 862 7904
