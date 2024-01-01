Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>MINT 2016 HYUNDAI ELANTRA GLS FOR SALE!!! EXCELLENT VEHICLE WITH LOTS OF EYEBALL, AND A CHEAP PRICE TAG! VEHICLE HAS LIKE NEW ALL SEASON TIRES, 17 ALLOY RIMS, BLUETOOTH CONNECTIVITY, SUNROOF, DUAL ZONE CLIMATE, AND MUCH MORE! VEHICLE IS BEING SOLD FOR $10,000 PLUS TAX, CERTIFIED WITH A SAFTEY STANDARDS CERTIFICATE. IF INTERESTED PLEASE CALL BRYAN AT 647 862 7904 FOR A COPY OF THE CARFAX PLEASE CALL BRYAN AT 647 862 7904</p>

2016 Hyundai Elantra

142,000 KM

Details Description Features

$10,000

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2016 Hyundai Elantra

GLS FWD

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Hyundai Elantra

GLS FWD

Location

Auto Resale Inc.

56 Martin Ross Ave, North York, ON M3J 2L4

416-271-9996

  1. 1705863552
  2. 1705863552
  3. 1705863552
  4. 1705863552
  5. 1705863552
  6. 1705863552
  7. 1705863552
  8. 1705863552
  9. 1705863552
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$10,000

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
142,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN KMHDH4AH6GU484034

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 142,000 KM

Vehicle Description

MINT 2016 HYUNDAI ELANTRA GLS FOR SALE!!! EXCELLENT VEHICLE WITH LOTS OF EYEBALL, AND A CHEAP PRICE TAG! VEHICLE HAS LIKE NEW ALL SEASON TIRES, 17" ALLOY RIMS, BLUETOOTH CONNECTIVITY, SUNROOF, DUAL ZONE CLIMATE, AND MUCH MORE! VEHICLE IS BEING SOLD FOR $10,000 PLUS TAX, CERTIFIED WITH A SAFTEY STANDARDS CERTIFICATE. IF INTERESTED PLEASE CALL BRYAN AT 647 862 7904 FOR A COPY OF THE CARFAX PLEASE CALL BRYAN AT 647 862 7904

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Auto Resale Inc.

Used 2015 Audi Q3 Progressiv Quattro for sale in North York, ON
2015 Audi Q3 Progressiv Quattro 79,650 KM $21,000 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Ford Focus ST for sale in North York, ON
2015 Ford Focus ST 223,000 KM SOLD
Used 2013 BMW 3 Series 4dr Sdn 320i xDrive AWD for sale in North York, ON
2013 BMW 3 Series 4dr Sdn 320i xDrive AWD 133,600 KM SOLD

Email Auto Resale Inc.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto Resale Inc.

Auto Resale Inc.

56 Martin Ross Ave, North York, ON M3J 2L4

Call Dealer

416-271-XXXX

(click to show)

416-271-9996

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$10,000

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Resale Inc.

416-271-9996

Contact Seller
2016 Hyundai Elantra