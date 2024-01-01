$10,500+ tax & licensing
2016 Hyundai Elantra
GLS FWD
2016 Hyundai Elantra
GLS FWD
Location
Auto Resale Inc.
56 Martin Ross Ave, North York, ON M3J 2L4
647-862-7904
Certified
$10,500
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 141,000 KM
Vehicle Description
MINT 2016 HYUNDAI ELANTRA GLS FWD FOR SALE!!! VEHICLE IS IN GREAT CONDITION WITH NEW BRAKES FRONT AND REAR, BRAND NEW WINTER TIRES ON THE 17" FACTORY ALLOY RIMS, ALSO HAS REARVIEW CAMERA AND BLUETOOTH CONNECTIVITY!! VEHICLE IS BEING SOLD CERTIFIED WITH A SAFTEY STANDARDS CERTIFICATE. VEHICLE IS BEING OFFERED FOR $10,500 PLUS TAX, WARRANTY AND FINANCING AVAILABLE! VEHICLE IS $2,400 BELOW MARKET VALUE! IF INTERESTED PLEASE CALL BRYAN AT 647 862 7904 FOR A COPY OF THE CARFAX PLEASE CALL 647 862 7904
Auto Resale Inc.
647-862-XXXX(click to show)
647-862-7904