2016 Hyundai Elantra

88,990 KM

Details

1743 Eglinton Ave E, North York, ON M4A 1J8

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

88,990KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6631898
  • Stock #: SP0504A
  • VIN: 5NPDH4AE8GH707954

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 88,990 KM

Vehicle Description

Shop Online & We Will Deliver Your Vehicle To You!

Vehicle Features

Front Wheel Drive
Manual

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

1743 Eglinton Ave E, North York, ON M4A 1J8

