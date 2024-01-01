Menu
MINT MINT 2016 HYUNDAI ELANTRA GT GLS 5DR HB FOR SALE!! BEAUTIFUL LITTLE CAR WITH GOOD MILEAGE AND A RUST FREE EXTERIOR! VEHICLE HAS UPGRADED 16 ALLOY RIMS WITH NEW MICHELIN ALL SEASON TIRES, SUNROOF, BLUETOOTH CONNECTIVITY, HEATED SEATS AND MUCH MORE!! VEHICLE IS BEING SOLD CERTIFIED WITH A SAFETY STANDARDS CERTIFICATE FOR THE COMPARABLE PRICE OF $9,999 + TAX! 3 MONTH WARRANTY INCLUDED! FINANCING AVAILABLE! IF INTERESTED IN BOOKING A TEST DRIVE PLEASE CALL BRYAN AT 647-862-7904

Auto Resale Inc

56 Martin Ross Ave

647-862-7904

2016 Hyundai Elantra GT

146,850 KM

$9,999

+ tax & licensing
2016 Hyundai Elantra GT

GLS 5dr HB Auto *CERTIFIED*CLEAN*

2016 Hyundai Elantra GT

GLS 5dr HB Auto *CERTIFIED*CLEAN*

Auto Resale Inc.

56 Martin Ross Ave, North York, ON M3J 2L4

647-862-7904

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$9,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
146,850KM
Excellent Condition
VIN KMHD35LH3GU278493

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 146,850 KM

Vehicle Description

MINT MINT 2016 HYUNDAI ELANTRA GT GLS 5DR HB FOR SALE!! BEAUTIFUL LITTLE CAR WITH GOOD MILEAGE AND A RUST FREE EXTERIOR! VEHICLE HAS UPGRADED 16" ALLOY RIMS WITH NEW MICHELIN ALL SEASON TIRES, SUNROOF, BLUETOOTH CONNECTIVITY, HEATED SEATS AND MUCH MORE!! VEHICLE IS BEING SOLD CERTIFIED WITH A SAFETY STANDARDS CERTIFICATE FOR THE COMPARABLE PRICE OF $9,999 + TAX! 3 MONTH WARRANTY INCLUDED! FINANCING AVAILABLE! IF INTERESTED IN BOOKING A TEST DRIVE PLEASE CALL BRYAN AT 647-862-7904

Auto Resale Inc

56 Martin Ross Ave

647-862-7904

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Auto Resale Inc.

Auto Resale Inc.

56 Martin Ross Ave, North York, ON M3J 2L4
647-862-7904

$9,999

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Resale Inc.

647-862-7904

2016 Hyundai Elantra GT