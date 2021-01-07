Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Hyundai Genesis

158,000 KM

Details Description Features

$14,888

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$14,888

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Epix

416-546-1797

Contact Seller
2016 Hyundai Genesis

2016 Hyundai Genesis

Sedan Tech, Head Display, Lane Keep

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Hyundai Genesis

Sedan Tech, Head Display, Lane Keep

Location

Auto Epix

2760 Dufferin St, North York, ON M6B 3R4

416-546-1797

  1. 6599769
  2. 6599769
  3. 6599769
  4. 6599769
  5. 6599769
  6. 6599769
  7. 6599769
  8. 6599769
  9. 6599769
  10. 6599769
  11. 6599769
  12. 6599769
  13. 6599769
  14. 6599769
  15. 6599769
  16. 6599769
  17. 6599769
  18. 6599769
  19. 6599769
  20. 6599769
  21. 6599769
  22. 6599769
  23. 6599769
  24. 6599769
  25. 6599769
  26. 6599769
  27. 6599769
  28. 6599769
  29. 6599769
  30. 6599769
  31. 6599769
  32. 6599769
  33. 6599769
  34. 6599769
  35. 6599769
  36. 6599769
  37. 6599769
  38. 6599769
  39. 6599769
  40. 6599769
  41. 6599769
  42. 6599769
  43. 6599769
Contact Seller

$14,888

+ taxes & licensing

158,000KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6599769
  • Stock #: R0229
  • VIN: KMHGN4JE6GU131661

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # R0229
  • Mileage 158,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Black on luxury black leather interior, excellent condition, all original  clean CarFax history, immaculate interior, Technology package, heads up display, lane keep, adaptive cruise control, blind spot warning system, rear and side auto dimming mirrors, front heated cooled seats, rear heated seats, heated steering wheel, panoramic roof, navigation media player, Bluetooth connectivity, full function driver's seat with memory, all power group, very well maintained.


Welcome to AutoEpix , our professional sales team is waiting to assist you . 


 ENSURING OUR CUSTOMERS SAFETY IS OUR MAIN GOAL here at Auto Epix! We ensure all of our cars get a 120 point safety inspection. All vehicles are inspected by our quality control team which and then is treated by our Covid-19 safety specialists. Every delivery must go through a vigorous sanitization procedure to ensure we follow all Covid-19 safety protocols. We have a 5 step procedure making sure that the car is 100% free of any sorts of germs and contamination. First it goes through an ozone treatment including all the vents. Second step is steam cleaning. Third step is wiping all knobs, door handles and buttons. Fourth step is applying the Microban germ killer product which prevents any left over germs for 24 hours. Last step is we cover the steering wheel and seats with a cover to ensure that there is no more human contact until delivery!


 


Financing and warranty available on all vehicles. All automobiles can easily be financed. Be it a Student; New Immigrants; Bad credit; Low score. Auto finance is - a no problem! Financing fee is applicable. Warranty; We offer an option for extended auto warranties as offered by top providers in business. These can easily be customized even as per your requirement. So a peace of mind is an easy route! OUR MESSAGE: The days when used cars meant trouble are over!!!Auto  Epix   Market Value Pricing (MVP) allows you to rest assured with complete piece of mind, We Will Not Sell You A Car, We Will Help you To Find A Right Car For You And Family Members We are in a people business and treat everybody like family by providing Top Quality Certified Pre-owned Used Cars and allows you to buy with confidence; our vehicles come with: CarProof Report, Complimentary Oil Change Prior to Delivery, Warranty -Extended warranty available on every vehicle All vehicle's can be Certified & E-Tested for an additional $595, if not Certified & E-Test then as per OMVIC Regulations the vehicle is deemed to be not drivable, not e-tested, and not certified. FOR MORE INFORMATION PLEASE CALL :416-546-1797 EXCELLENT FINANCING OPTIONS AVAILABLE (O.A.C).We offer, top dollar for your trade(s), no pressure, non commissioned sales staff with no haggle pricing. NO APPOINTMENTS NEEDED, DROP IN FOR A TEST DRIVE TODAY!!! There are no hidden fees and Auto Epix   will promise a hassle free purchase while providing a variety of financing and leasing options based on the applicants credit. To book a test drive and inquire about financing options and filling up a credit application please feel free to call us. Our advertised prices do not include HST / applicable government and licensing fees.  Hours Of Operation: Monday-Friday: 10:00am-7:00pm Saturday: 10:00am-5:00pm  


 

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Power Mirrors
Power Locks
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Cup Holder
Trip Odometer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Digital clock
Rear Window Defroster
Auto Dimming Mirrors
BACKUP CAMERA
Entertainment System
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Leather Steering Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Auto Epix

2017 Mercedes-Benz C...
 109,294 KM
$34,888 + tax & lic
2015 Chrysler Town &...
 130,000 KM
$13,988 + tax & lic
2015 Hyundai Genesis...
 105,000 KM
$19,778 + tax & lic

Email Auto Epix

Auto Epix

Auto Epix

2760 Dufferin St, North York, ON M6B 3R4

Call Dealer

416-546-XXXX

(click to show)

416-546-1797

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory