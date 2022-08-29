Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Hyundai Genesis Coupe

56,861 KM

Details Description Features

$19,950

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$19,950

+ taxes & licensing

Vision Fine Cars

416-736-8000

Contact Seller
2016 Hyundai Genesis Coupe

2016 Hyundai Genesis Coupe

GT

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Hyundai Genesis Coupe

GT

Location

Vision Fine Cars

5161 Steeles Ave West, North York, ON M9L 1R5

416-736-8000

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$19,950

+ taxes & licensing

56,861KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9068626
  • VIN: KMHHU6KJ6GU137412

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 56,861 KM

Vehicle Description

*REBUILD TITLE* 2016 Hyundai Genesis Coupe 3.8 R Spec, a Great Choice for a Performance Coupe !

 

This 2016 Hyundai Genesis Coupe comes with a 3.8 LITRE 6 CYLINDER MOTOR that puts out 348 HORSEPOWER.

 

Interior includes: LEATHER HEATED SEATS, SUNROOF, and a GREAT SOUNDING INFINITY STEREO SYSTEM.

 

Well reviewed: "Yes, you read that right: 348 hp. Standard. Combine that with rear-wheel drive, eager handling and a reasonable price tag and you have the ingredients for fast, 

 

affordable fun," (edumunds.com).

 

 "...few offer as much content and value. Plus, if you take the 2016 Hyundai Genesis Coupe out on a curvy road, we know you'll be come back with a big grin," (edumunds.com).

 

 "It’s a lean rear-wheel-drive two-door with a big V6 engine, serious handling hardware, and aggressive styling that loudly declares its performance potential. The Genesis Coupe also 

 

goes beyond the basics, providing a near-luxury driving experience when you want it," (newcartestdrive.com).

 

Includes BACK UP CAMERA and NAVIGTION !

 

Comes complete with power locks, power windows, and keyless remote entry.

 

This car has safety included in the advertised price.

 

Please Note: HST and Licensing is an additional fee separate from the advertised price. 

 

We have a strong confidence in our cars, if you want to have a car inspected, Vision Fine Cars welcomes it.

  

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Leather Seats
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Vision Fine Cars

2013 Toyota Venza
52,315 KM
$20,950 + tax & lic
2016 Hyundai Genesis...
 56,861 KM
$19,950 + tax & lic
2013 Lexus RX 350
177,278 KM
$23,950 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Vision Fine Cars

Vision Fine Cars

Vision Fine Cars

5161 Steeles Ave West, North York, ON M9L 1R5

Call Dealer

416-736-XXXX

(click to show)

416-736-8000

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory