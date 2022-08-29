$19,950+ tax & licensing
2016 Hyundai Genesis Coupe
GT
Location
Vision Fine Cars
5161 Steeles Ave West, North York, ON M9L 1R5
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 9068626
- VIN: KMHHU6KJ6GU137412
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 56,861 KM
Vehicle Description
*REBUILD TITLE* 2016 Hyundai Genesis Coupe 3.8 R Spec, a Great Choice for a Performance Coupe !
This 2016 Hyundai Genesis Coupe comes with a 3.8 LITRE 6 CYLINDER MOTOR that puts out 348 HORSEPOWER.
Interior includes: LEATHER HEATED SEATS, SUNROOF, and a GREAT SOUNDING INFINITY STEREO SYSTEM.
Well reviewed: "Yes, you read that right: 348 hp. Standard. Combine that with rear-wheel drive, eager handling and a reasonable price tag and you have the ingredients for fast,
affordable fun," (edumunds.com).
"...few offer as much content and value. Plus, if you take the 2016 Hyundai Genesis Coupe out on a curvy road, we know you'll be come back with a big grin," (edumunds.com).
"It’s a lean rear-wheel-drive two-door with a big V6 engine, serious handling hardware, and aggressive styling that loudly declares its performance potential. The Genesis Coupe also
goes beyond the basics, providing a near-luxury driving experience when you want it," (newcartestdrive.com).
Includes BACK UP CAMERA and NAVIGTION !
Comes complete with power locks, power windows, and keyless remote entry.
This car has safety included in the advertised price.
Please Note: HST and Licensing is an additional fee separate from the advertised price.
We have a strong confidence in our cars, if you want to have a car inspected, Vision Fine Cars welcomes it.
