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<p dir=ltr>FULLY LOADED,NO ACCIDENT,MINT</p><p dir=ltr>Coming Soon! For an exclusive viewing before posting, please call us.</p><p dir=ltr> </p><p dir=ltr>Auto Rev Inc.</p><p dir=ltr>4457B Chesswood Dr</p><p dir=ltr>& 4459 Chesswood Dr</p><p dir=ltr>Toronto, ON</p><p dir=ltr>M3J 2C2 </p>

2016 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport

111,000 KM

Details Description Features

$13,900

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2016 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport

AWD.2.0T Limited Adventure Edition,ONE OWNER,

Watch This Vehicle
14138587

2016 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport

AWD.2.0T Limited Adventure Edition,ONE OWNER,

Location

Auto Rev Inc.

4457 Chesswood Drive Unit B, North York, ON M3J 2C2

416-636-7776

  1. 1779464311390
  2. 1779464311799
  3. 1779464312219
Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree_OneOwner

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $795

$13,900

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
111,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 5XYZUDLA5GG368038

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 111,000 KM

Vehicle Description

FULLY LOADED,NO ACCIDENT,MINT

Coming Soon! For an exclusive viewing before posting, please call us.

 

Auto Rev Inc.

4457B Chesswood Dr

& 4459 Chesswood Dr

Toronto, ON

M3J 2C2 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Navigation System
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Windows

Panoramic Roof

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Hands-Free Liftgate

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Auto Rev Inc.

Auto Rev Inc.

4457 Chesswood Drive Unit B, North York, ON M3J 2C2
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UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

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416-636-XXXX

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416-636-7776

Alternate Numbers
416-828-0075
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$13,900

+ taxes & licensing>

Auto Rev Inc.

416-636-7776

2016 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport