2016 Infiniti Q50

54,538 KM

Details

$25,587

+ tax & licensing
$25,587

+ taxes & licensing

Favorit Motors

1-877-464-0622

2016 Infiniti Q50

2016 Infiniti Q50

3.0t Premium|AWD|NAV|360CAM|BOSE|LEATHER|SUNROOF|+

2016 Infiniti Q50

3.0t Premium|AWD|NAV|360CAM|BOSE|LEATHER|SUNROOF|+

Location

Favorit Motors

100 Toro Rd, North York, ON M3J 2A9

1-877-464-0622

$25,587

+ taxes & licensing

54,538KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6049995
  • Stock #: H4132
  • VIN: JN1EV7AR2GM346781

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # H4132
  • Mileage 54,538 KM

Vehicle Description

**FALL SPECIAL!** ALL WHEEL DRIVE, HIGHLY EQUIPPED, EXTREMELY CLEAN! FINISHED IN GREY ON MATCHING BLACK INTERIOR, STITCHED LEATHER SEATS, HEATED SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, NAVIGATION SYSTEM, 360 MULTI VIEW BACKUP CAMERA, PARKING SENSORS, BLIND SPOT ASSIST, EMERGENCY ASSIST, AM/FM/CD PLAYER, ALLOYS, BLUETOOTH WITH MEDIA STREAMING, STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS, PREMIUM BOSE SOUND SYSTEM, ALL POWER OPTIONS, SUNROOF, PERFORMANCE DISPLAYS, MULTI DRIVE MODES, AND MUCH MORE. READY TO GO. CERTIFIED AND E-TESTED! WE FINANCE EVERYONE!!! WE ARE PROUDLY SERVING THESE FINE COMMUNITIES: GTA PEEL HALTON BRAMPTON TORONTO BURLINGTON MILTON MISSISSAUGA HAMILTON CAMBRIDGE LONDON KITCHENER GUELPH ORANGEVILLE NEWMARKET BARRIE MARKHAM BOLTON CALEDON VAUGHAN WOODBRIDGE ETOBICOKE OAKVILLE ONTARIO QUEBEC MONTREAL OTTAWA VANCOUVER ETOBICOKE. WE CARRY ALL MAKES AND MODELS MERCEDES BMW AUDI JAGUAR VW MASERATI PORSCHE LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER CHRYSLER JEEP HONDA TOYOTA LEXUS INFINITI ACURA *Favorit Motors shall not be held liable for any errors or omissions pertaining to information provided (whether orally, in writing, or in digital image form) on this website, included but not limited to: year, make, model, vehicle options (both hardware and software), vehicle condition, vehicle trim, accessories, mileage. Client is solely responsible for performing appropriate due diligence as it pertains to any and all information regarding the type, condition, options, vehicle trim, status, and history of vehicle before completing a transaction. Applicable prices and special offers are subject to change with or without notice and shall be at the full discretion of Favorit Motors.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Favorit Motors

Favorit Motors

100 Toro Rd, North York, ON M3J 2A9

1-877-464-0622

