2016 Infiniti QX60

+ taxes & licensing
416-430-9608
56 Toro Rd, North York, ON M3J 2A8
416-430-9608
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
+ taxes & licensing
BACK-UP CAMERA*, BLUETOOTH, ABS brakes, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Heated Front Seats, Heated steering wheel, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Leather-Appointed Seating, Occupant sensing airbag, Traction control.
We are a family owned business that has been providing pre owned car buying options to the residents of Toronto and GTA for over 20 years. Our team is passionate about helping you choose the right vehicle and consult you on the best buying options. Whether you are new to Canada or trying to rebuild your credit we can help. We provide on the spot financing and leasing options OAC. GOOD CREDIT BAD CREDIT NEW CREDIT BANKRUPTCY DIVORCE PREVIOUS REPOSSESSIONS All of our vehicles come with a car-proof report. As per Omvic regulation all vehicles are sold as advertised. Certification is available for $495. All prices are exclusive of hst, licensing, finance fees. Some of our vehicles are previous rental vehicles.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
56 Toro Rd, North York, ON M3J 2A8