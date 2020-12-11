Menu
2016 Infiniti QX60

120,819 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Quest Group

416-430-9608

AWD 4dr

Location

Auto Quest Group

56 Toro Rd, North York, ON M3J 2A8

416-430-9608

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

120,819KM
Used
  Listing ID: 6308943
  Stock #: 503157
  VIN: 5N1AL0MM8GC503157

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Graphite
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 503157
  • Mileage 120,819 KM

Vehicle Description

BACK-UP CAMERA*, BLUETOOTH, ABS brakes, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Heated Front Seats, Heated steering wheel, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Leather-Appointed Seating, Occupant sensing airbag, Traction control.


We are a family owned business that has been providing pre owned car buying options to the residents of Toronto and GTA for over 20 years. Our team is passionate about helping you choose the right vehicle and consult you on the best buying options. Whether you are new to Canada or trying to rebuild your credit we can help. We provide on the spot financing and leasing options OAC. GOOD CREDIT BAD CREDIT NEW CREDIT BANKRUPTCY DIVORCE PREVIOUS REPOSSESSIONS All of our vehicles come with a car-proof report. As per Omvic regulation all vehicles are sold as advertised. Certification is available for $495. All prices are exclusive of hst, licensing, finance fees. Some of our vehicles are previous rental vehicles.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Side Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Air Conditioning
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Remote Trunk Release
Cup Holder
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
3RD ROW SEATING
Trip Odometer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Satellite Radio
Digital clock
Sunroof/Moonroof
Rear Window Defroster
BACKUP CAMERA
Entertainment System
Center Arm Rest
Driver Side Airbag
Automatic Headlight
Rear Windows Wiper
Dual impact Airbags
Leather Steering Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Auto Quest Group

Auto Quest Group

56 Toro Rd, North York, ON M3J 2A8

