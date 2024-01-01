$26,999+ tax & licensing
2016 Infiniti QX80
Technology Package 8 PASSENGER LEATHER SUNROOF BACKUP CAMERA
Location
Import Motors Canada
4254 Chesswood Dr, North York, ON M3J 2B9
416-398-3500
$26,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Stock # 401168
- Mileage 97,355 KM
Vehicle Description
Infiniti QX80 AWD - Technology Package - 8 Passenger - Majestic White Pearl Exterior on Black Interior - Carfax Verified - Clean Title - Local Ontario Vehicle - LOW KM's ONLY 115k - Loaded w/ Leather Heated/Cooled Seats, Sunroof, Navigation, 360 Surround View Camera, Parking Sensors, 2nd Row DVD's, Adaptive Cruise Control, Blind Spot Assist, Back up Collision Intervention, Lane Departure Warning, Forward Collision Warning, Intelligent Brake Assist, Hydraulic Body-Motion Control System, Auto Leveling Adaptive Xenon Lights, Chrome Mirror Caps, Bose Audio, Wood/Heated Steering, Push Start, Keyless Entry, Cd, Aux, Usb, Xm, Bluetooth Phone Audio, Tri-Zone Climate, Rear Heated Seats, Remote Starter, Power Tailgate, 22 Inch 9 Spoke Forged Aluminum Wheels So Much More! Dealer Maintained - Records on Carfax! FINANCING AVAILABLE - OAC! Included in the price: 1.Ontario Safety Standard Certificate.2.Administration Fee.3.CARFAX Vehicle History Report.4.OMVIC Fee.Taxes and licensing are not included in the price.Lease, Financing and Warranty Options Available!All Trades Welcome!
Vehicle Features
