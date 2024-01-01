2016 Infiniti QX80

Menu
<p>Infiniti QX80 AWD - Technology Package - 8 Passenger - Majestic White Pearl Exterior on Black Interior - Carfax Verified - Clean Title - Local Ontario Vehicle - LOW KMs ONLY 115k - Loaded w/ Leather Heated/Cooled Seats, Sunroof, Navigation, 360 Surround View Camera, Parking Sensors, 2nd Row DVDs, Adaptive Cruise Control, Blind Spot Assist, Back up Collision Intervention, Lane Departure Warning, Forward Collision Warning, Intelligent Brake Assist, Hydraulic Body-Motion Control System, Auto Leveling Adaptive Xenon Lights, Chrome Mirror Caps, Bose Audio, Wood/Heated Steering, Push Start, Keyless Entry, Cd, Aux, Usb, Xm, Bluetooth Phone Audio, Tri-Zone Climate, Rear Heated Seats, Remote Starter, Power Tailgate, 22 Inch 9 Spoke Forged Aluminum Wheels So Much More! Dealer Maintained - Records on Carfax! FINANCING AVAILABLE - OAC! Included in the price: 1.Ontario Safety Standard Certificate.2.Administration Fee.3.CARFAX Vehicle History Report.4.OMVIC Fee.Taxes and licensing are not included in the price.Lease, Financing and Warranty Options Available!All Trades Welcome!</p>

Details Description Features

Location

Import Motors Canada

4254 Chesswood Dr, North York, ON M3J 2B9

416-398-3500

VIN JN8AZ2NCXG9401168

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # 401168
  • Mileage 97,355 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Xenon Headlights
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Folding Rear Seat
Trip Odometer
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Navigation System
Digital clock
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Window Defroster

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Brakes
Side Airbag
BACKUP CAMERA
Passenger Airbag
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Child-Safety Locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT

Mechanical

Power Steering

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
MEMORY SEAT
3RD ROW SEATING

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
dvd player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio

Windows

Sunroof/Moonroof

Convenience

Tow Package
Rain sensor wipers
Cup Holder

Comfort

Climate Control
Multi-Zone A/C

Security

Vehicle Anti-Theft System

Additional Features

Premium Audio
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Entertainment System
Hill Ascent Control
Power Sliding Door
Center Arm Rest
Parking Sensor
Driver Side Airbag
Automatic Headlight
Electronic Stability Control
Rear Windows Wiper
Dual impact Airbags
Leather Steering Wheels
Disability Equipped

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

