5161 Steeles Ave West, North York, ON M9L 1R5
2016 Jaguar XF S, an Amazing Package on a Great Performance Sedan !
AMAZING CONDITION, this 2016 Jaguar XF comes with a 3 LITRE 6 CYLINDER ENGINE that puts out 380 HORSEPOWER.
Interior includes: HEATED AND COOLED LEATHER SEATS, PANORAMIC SUNROOF, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, and a GREAT SOUNDING MERIDIAN STEREO SYSTEM.
Well reviewed: "The XF handles with enthusiasm while maintaining a smooth ride. Premium materials fill the cabin, and the trunk is one of the largest in the class," (cars.usnews.com).
"No matter the trim, the XF delivers outstanding handling and a cushioned ride, even around turns," (cars.usnews.com).
Driving aids include: NAVIGATION, PROXIMITY SENSORS, BACK UP CAMERA, BLIND SPOT DETECTION, ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL, LANE KEEP ASSIST, TRAFFIC SIGN RECOGNITION, AND MORE !
Comes complete with power locks, power windows, and keyless remote entry.
This car has safety included in the advertised price.
Please Note: HST and Licensing is an additional fee separate from the advertised price.
We have a strong confidence in our cars, if you want to have a car inspected, Vision Fine Cars welcomes it.
Certain Crypto-Currency accepted as payment, Charges will apply.
