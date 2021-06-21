Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Jaguar XF

107,000 KM

Details Description Features

$28,950

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$28,950

+ taxes & licensing

Vision Fine Cars

416-736-8000

Contact Seller
2016 Jaguar XF

2016 Jaguar XF

S

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Jaguar XF

S

Location

Vision Fine Cars

5161 Steeles Ave West, North York, ON M9L 1R5

416-736-8000

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$28,950

+ taxes & licensing

107,000KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7529827
  • VIN: SAJBM4BV6GCY13737

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 107,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2016 Jaguar XF S, an Amazing Package on a Great Performance Sedan !

 

AMAZING CONDITION, this 2016 Jaguar XF comes with a 3 LITRE 6 CYLINDER ENGINE that puts out 380 HORSEPOWER.

 

Interior includes: HEATED AND COOLED LEATHER SEATS, PANORAMIC SUNROOF, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, and a GREAT SOUNDING MERIDIAN STEREO SYSTEM.

 

Well reviewed: "The XF handles with enthusiasm while maintaining a smooth ride. Premium materials fill the cabin, and the trunk is one of the largest in the class," (cars.usnews.com).

 

"No matter the trim, the XF delivers outstanding handling and a cushioned ride, even around turns," (cars.usnews.com).

 

Driving aids include: NAVIGATION, PROXIMITY SENSORS, BACK UP CAMERA, BLIND SPOT DETECTION, ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL, LANE KEEP ASSIST, TRAFFIC SIGN RECOGNITION, AND MORE !

 

Comes complete with power locks, power windows, and keyless remote entry.

 

This car has safety included in the advertised price.

 

Please Note: HST and Licensing is an additional fee separate from the advertised price. 

 

We have a strong confidence in our cars, if you want to have a car inspected, Vision Fine Cars welcomes it.

  

Certain Crypto-Currency accepted as payment, Charges will apply.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Temporary spare tire
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Universal Garage Door Opener
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Supercharged
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Navigation System
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Lane Departure Warning
Keyless Start
Active suspension
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Vision Fine Cars

2009 Cadillac CTS w/...
 146,034 KM
$8,950 + tax & lic
2011 MINI Cooper Base
 132,500 KM
$8,950 + tax & lic
2014 Toyota Prius v V
 145,110 KM
$16,950 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Vision Fine Cars

Vision Fine Cars

Vision Fine Cars

5161 Steeles Ave West, North York, ON M9L 1R5

Call Dealer

416-736-XXXX

(click to show)

416-736-8000

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory