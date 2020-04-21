Menu
2016 Jaguar XJ

L|PORTFOLIO|ADAPT CRZ|MASSAGE|360CAM|B.SPOT|LOADED

2016 Jaguar XJ

L|PORTFOLIO|ADAPT CRZ|MASSAGE|360CAM|B.SPOT|LOADED

Faraz Auto Sales

150 Deerhide Crescent, North York, ON M9M 2Y6

416-638-8132

$35,889

  • 68,000KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 4892622
  • Stock #: W01919
  • VIN: SAJXJ2GD7GD7G8W01
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5
***ACCIDENT FREE, CANADIAN VEHICLE*** FINANCE WITH $0 DOWN AT 4.99% ONLY $360 BI-WEEKLY 60 MONTH OPEN LOAN O.A.C. NO PAYMENTS FOR 3 MONTHS*** Ultimate Black Metallic on Black Diamond Stitched Perforated Leather Interior, 3.0L, V6, Supercharged, AWD, L (Long Wheel Base), PORTFOLIO , LOADED with Massage Seats, Adaptive Cruise Control, Navigation, 360 Degree Camera Package, Driver Assistance Package with Blind Spot Assist, Forward Alert, Reverse Traffic Detection, Traffic Sign Recognition, TSR Speed Alert & High Beam Assist, Front & Rear Heated & Cooled Ventilated Seats, Leather Heated Steering Wheel, Memory Seats, Front & Rear Parking Distance Sensors, 20inch Alloy Wheels, Panoramic Roof, Alcantara Roof Liner, Keyless Go with Push Button Start, LED Headlights, Meridian Premium Surround Sound System, Soft-Close Vacuum Doors, Adjustable Drive Mode Select, Bluetooth Phone & Audio Connection, Satellite Radio, SD & USB Input, Rear Privacy Shades, Paddle Shifters, ECO Stop/Start Mode, 4-Zone Auto Climate Control, Power Trunk Open/Close, Homelink Garage Door Opener, Keyless Entry. An additional cost of $599 will be applied to all Certified vehicles. Cost of Borrowing Example: For every $1,000 financed at 4.99% over a 60 month term cost of borrowing would be $131 total over 60 months. If qualify for 3 months no payments, payments are deferred and added to the end of the loan.  
Powertrain
  • All Wheel Drive

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

