MINT LOW KMS 2016 JEEP CHEROKEE LIMITED 4X4 FOR SALE!! BEAUTIFUL TRUCK WITH BRAND NEW BRAKES ALL AROUND, FACTORY NAVIGATION, LEATHER HEATED AND COOLED SEATS, PANORAMIC SUNROOF, 18 HIGH POLISH ALLOY RIMS, NEW ALLSEASON TIRES, REARVIEW CAMERA AND MUCH MORE!! VEHICLE IS BEING SOLD WITH A SAFETY STANDARDS CERTIFICATE FOR THE LOW PRICE OF $13,250 + TAX!! 3 MONTH WARRANTY INCLUDED!! FINANCING AVAILABLE!! IF INTERESTED IN BOOKING A TEST DRIVE OR WOULD LIKE A COPY OF THE CARFAX PLEASE CALL BRYAN AT 647-862-7904

157,850 KM

Limited 4dr *FULLY LOADED*

Auto Resale Inc.

56 Martin Ross Ave, North York, ON M3J 2L4

416-271-9996

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Used
157,850KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1C4PJMDB8GW337912

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 157,850 KM

MINT LOW KMS 2016 JEEP CHEROKEE LIMITED 4X4 FOR SALE!! BEAUTIFUL TRUCK WITH BRAND NEW BRAKES ALL AROUND, FACTORY NAVIGATION, LEATHER HEATED AND COOLED SEATS, PANORAMIC SUNROOF, 18" HIGH POLISH ALLOY RIMS, NEW ALLSEASON TIRES, REARVIEW CAMERA AND MUCH MORE!! VEHICLE IS BEING SOLD WITH A SAFETY STANDARDS CERTIFICATE FOR THE LOW PRICE OF $13,250 + TAX!! 3 MONTH WARRANTY INCLUDED!! FINANCING AVAILABLE!! IF INTERESTED IN BOOKING A TEST DRIVE OR WOULD LIKE A COPY OF THE CARFAX PLEASE CALL BRYAN AT 647-862-7904

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

