2016 Jeep Cherokee

1743 Eglinton Ave E, North York, ON M4A 1J8
Your Online Car-Buying Awaits!Contactless Delivery! Don't Pay For 90 Days!2 Days or 200KM Return Policy*Finance Rates from 4.99% O.A.CThis Jeep Cherokee boasts a Regular Unleaded I-4 2.4 L/144 engine powering this Automatic transmission. TRANSMISSION: 9-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD), RADIO: UCONNECT 8.4 SXM/HANDS-FREE/NAV -inc: GPS Navigation, QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 24G -inc: Engine: 2.4L Tigershark MultiAir I4, Transmission: 9-Speed Automatic.*This Jeep Cherokee Comes Equipped with These Options *ENGINE: 2.4L TIGERSHARK MULTIAIR I4 (STD), BRIGHT WHITE, BLACK, LEATHER-FACED BUCKET SEATS, 3.734 AXLE RATIO (STD), Wheels: 18 x 7 Polished Aluminum, Vinyl Door Trim Insert, Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park, Valet Function, Trip Computer, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, Sequential Shift Control and Oil Cooler.Serving our community since 1962, Golden Mile Chrysler is committed to meeting the sales and service needs of our customers. Whether your current dealership is currently experiencing closure due to the Covid-19 crisis or if you haverecently moved to the area, Golden Mile Chrysler and its staff are equipped to help.Our standardized procedures and processes ensure a pleasant and safe environment to service your car or purchase a new one. Between Sales, Service, and Parts our team is of professionals is fully knowledgeable and trained to ensure that your experience here is a Great One!Our certified vehicles go through a 120-point Certified Used Vehicle Inspection and we will provide the CarFax vehicle history documents as well as any available service history. * We competitively price our vehicles below the market average which means that we have already done all the market research for you. Rest assured that you are getting the best deal possible. * We have automotive financial experts who are experienced in dealing with all levels of credit challenges. We also work with all major banks and third party lenders daily so we are confident that we can get you the best rate available. Along with The Swinging Lady our dealership has been a fixture in the GTA for almost 60 years, We pride ourselves on a superior customer experience and a lifetime of customer care.*Visit Us Today *Treat yourself- stop by Golden Mile Chrysler located at 1743 Eglinton Ave E, North York, ON M4A 1J8 and get yourself a hassle free deal on this dependable car today!
