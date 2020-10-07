Menu
2016 Jeep Cherokee

62,500 KM

Details Description Features

$22,995

+ tax & licensing
$22,995

+ taxes & licensing

Monaco Motorcars Inc

416-766-6226

2016 Jeep Cherokee

2016 Jeep Cherokee

LIMITED 4WD - PANO|NAVI|BACKUP|BLINDSPOT|LEATHER

2016 Jeep Cherokee

LIMITED 4WD - PANO|NAVI|BACKUP|BLINDSPOT|LEATHER

Location

Monaco Motorcars Inc

5385 Steeles Ave W, Unit #3, North York, ON M9L 1R6

416-766-6226

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$22,995

+ taxes & licensing

62,500KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 6034518
  • VIN: 1C4PJMDB6GW152449

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 62,500 KM

Vehicle Description

One Owner, No Accidents, Ontario Vehicle, Clean CarFax - Take The Guess-work Out Of Car Buying and Buy With Confidence.

CarFax Link: https://vhr.carfax.ca/main?id=FNB7ENAFclYqNNEMVu4wvsU28cLOO9E4

2016 Jeep Cherokee Limited 4WD. Safety Certified Vehicle.

All In Price: $22,995 + HST & Licensing

Odometer: 62,500 KM

Features - Leather, Keyless, Remote Start, Push Start, Blind Spot Assist, Panoramic Sunroof, Backup Camera, Navigation, Front Heated and Ventilated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Select Terrain Mode, Parking Sensors, Power Memory Seats, Cargo Cover, Alloy Wheels, Bluetooth, AC, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Power Locks, Power Steering, Power Brakes, Cruise Control, AM/FM Stereo, and More

Apply for Financing Online : www.monacomotorcars.com/credit-application/

Monaco Motorcars Inc.
5385 Steeles Ave W, North York, ON M9L 1R6

Located on Steeles, Just West of HWY 400
www.monacomotorcars.com
(416) 7-Monaco
(416) 766-6226
At Monaco Motorcars, we are revolutionizing the car buying experience. Come see the difference. All our vehicles go through a Ontario Standard Certification Process where we make sure the car is safe so you don’t have to. All our vehicles come Safety Certified at no additional cost. Full vehicle history is disclosed prior to closing a deal, because we want you to know everything about your next vehicle. Same-Day delivery is available on all vehicles, conditions apply. We strive for our customers to drive their dream vehicle at an affordable cost.

Countless Financing options available including $0 DOWN!!! (O.A.C.)
All credit types welcome! Bad/Good/No Credit, bankruptcy, consumer proposal, new to Canada, student. Hassle-free approvals. No matter what your credit situation is, You Are Approved. Conditions apply
Multiple extended warranty options available to choose from.

Have a Trade-In Vehicle? Bring it by for an Appraisal!

SCHEDULE YOUR TEST DRIVE TODAY

Included in the sale price of the vehicle at no cost to you:
1)Ontario Safety Certification
2)CARFAX (full vehicle history)
3)36-DAYs or 2000 KM Safety Warranty

Business Hours: (Monday  Friday 10am to 8pm, Saturday 10am to 5pm, Sunday Closed) excluding statutory holidays.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Cargo shade
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Push Button Start
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Leather Steering Wheel
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Back-Up Camera
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Monaco Motorcars Inc

Monaco Motorcars Inc

5385 Steeles Ave W, Unit #3, North York, ON M9L 1R6

