$6,888+ taxes & licensing
2016 Jeep Compass
High Altitude
2016 Jeep Compass
High Altitude
Carview Motors
2806 Dufferin St, North York, ON M6B 3R7
416-665-1000
$6,888
+ taxes & licensing
Used
183,751KM
VIN 1C4NJDAB2GD770830
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # 666430
- Mileage 183,751 KM
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Exterior
Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Temporary spare tire
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Powertrain
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
2016 Jeep Compass High Altitude 183,751 KM $6,888 + tax & lic
Carview Motors
2806 Dufferin St, North York, ON M6B 3R7
$6,888
+ taxes & licensing>
Carview Motors
416-665-1000
2016 Jeep Compass