Used 2016 Jeep Patriot High Altitude for sale in North York, ON

2016 Jeep Patriot

214,671 KM

Details Features

$5,950

+ taxes & licensing
2016 Jeep Patriot

High Altitude

12720309

2016 Jeep Patriot

High Altitude

Location

Carview Motors

2806 Dufferin St, North York, ON M6B 3R7

416-665-1000

$5,950

+ taxes & licensing

Used
214,671KM
VIN 1C4NJRAB7GD772330

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 0109876
  • Mileage 214,671 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2016 Jeep Patriot