2016 Jeep Patriot

143,493 KM

Details Description

$12,777

+ tax & licensing
$12,777

+ taxes & licensing

Favorit Motors

1-877-464-0622

2016 Jeep Patriot

2016 Jeep Patriot

High Altitude|4WD|WRANGLER TIRES|SUNROOF|LEATHER|+

2016 Jeep Patriot

High Altitude|4WD|WRANGLER TIRES|SUNROOF|LEATHER|+

Location

Favorit Motors

100 Toro Rd, North York, ON M3J 2A9

1-877-464-0622

$12,777

+ taxes & licensing

143,493KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6652043
  • Stock #: J4289
  • VIN: 1C4NJRABXGD798565

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # J4289
  • Mileage 143,493 KM

Vehicle Description

**WINTER SPECIAL!** 4 WHEEL DRIVE! CHUNKY WRANGLER TIRES! FINISHED IN BLACK ON MATCHING BLACK INTERIOR, STITCHED LEATHER SEATS, HEATED SEATS, HEATED MIRRORS, AM/FM/CD PLAYER, AFTERMARKET DECK, BLUETOOTH WITH MEDIA STREAMING, STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS, TOW HOOKS AND HITCH, POWER OPTIONS, AND MUCH MORE. As per OMVIC regulations, this vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. All our vehicles are in excellent condition and have been fully inspected by an in-house licensed mechanic.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Favorit Motors

Favorit Motors

100 Toro Rd, North York, ON M3J 2A9

1-877-464-0622

