Menu
Account
Sign In
Used 2016 Jeep Renegade 75th Anniversary for sale in North York, ON

2016 Jeep Renegade

117,514 KM

Details Features

$11,888

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2016 Jeep Renegade

75th Anniversary

Watch This Vehicle
13486187

2016 Jeep Renegade

75th Anniversary

Location

Carview Motors

2806 Dufferin St, North York, ON M6B 3R7

416-665-1000

  1. 1768663163
  2. 1768663163
  3. 1768663163
  4. 1768663163
  5. 1768663164
  6. 1768663164
  7. 1768663164
  8. 1768663164
  9. 1768663164
  10. 1768663164
  11. 1768663164
  12. 1768663164
  13. 1768663164
  14. 1768663164
  15. 1768663164
  16. 1768663164
  17. 1768663163
  18. 1768663164
  19. 1768663164
Contact Seller

$11,888

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
117,514KM
VIN ZACCJBBT9GPD00170

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 117,514 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Carview Motors

Used 2010 Mazda MAZDA5 GS for sale in North York, ON
2010 Mazda MAZDA5 GS 187,028 KM $4,888 + tax & lic
Used 2015 MINI Cooper Countryman S for sale in North York, ON
2015 MINI Cooper Countryman S 237,584 KM $5,888 + tax & lic
Used 2008 Ford Ranger SPORT for sale in North York, ON
2008 Ford Ranger SPORT 155,690 KM $8,888 + tax & lic

Email Carview Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Carview Motors

Carview Motors

2806 Dufferin St, North York, ON M6B 3R7
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

416-665-XXXX

(click to show)

416-665-1000

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$11,888

+ taxes & licensing>

Carview Motors

416-665-1000

2016 Jeep Renegade