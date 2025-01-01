Menu
2016 JEEP WRANGLER UNLIMITED SAHARA 6SP MANUAL FOR SALE!!! BEAUTIFUL TRUCK WITH 204,000 ORIGINAL KMS! TRUCK IS CLEAN AND RUST FREE!! THIS VEHICLE IS BEING SOLD CERTIFIED WITH A SAFETY STANDARDS CERTIFICATE FOR THE COMPARABLE PRICE OF $17,699 + TAX AND LICENSING! 6 MONTH POWERTRAIN WARRANTY INCLUDED! FINANCING AVAILABLE!!

** BY APPOINTMENT ONLY** TO BOOK AN APPOINTMENT PLEASE CALL BRYAN AT 647-862-7904 

Auto Resale Inc
56 Martin Ross Ave
North York, ON M3J 2L4 
647-862-7904

2016 Jeep Wrangler

204,370 KM

$17,699

+ tax & licensing
2016 Jeep Wrangler

Unlimited Sahara 4x4 *SAFETY INCL*MAN*FINANCING*

12398898

2016 Jeep Wrangler

Unlimited Sahara 4x4 *SAFETY INCL*MAN*FINANCING*

Auto Resale Inc.

56 Martin Ross Ave, North York, ON M3J 2L4

647-862-7904

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$17,699

+ taxes & licensing

Used
204,370KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1C4BJWEG1GL225941

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 204,370 KM

*SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED*MANUAL TRANSMISSION*FINANCING AVAIL*

 

2016 JEEP WRANGLER UNLIMITED SAHARA 6SP MANUAL FOR SALE!!! BEAUTIFUL TRUCK WITH 204,000 ORIGINAL KMS! TRUCK IS CLEAN AND RUST FREE!! THIS VEHICLE IS BEING SOLD CERTIFIED WITH A SAFETY STANDARDS CERTIFICATE FOR THE COMPARABLE PRICE OF $17,699 + TAX AND LICENSING! 6 MONTH POWERTRAIN WARRANTY INCLUDED! FINANCING AVAILABLE!!

** BY APPOINTMENT ONLY** TO BOOK AN APPOINTMENT PLEASE CALL BRYAN AT 647-862-7904 

 

Auto Resale Inc

56 Martin Ross Ave

North York, ON M3J 2L4 

647-862-7904

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rollover protection bars
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Running Boards/Side Steps

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Automatic High Beams

Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Targa Roof
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

2016 Jeep Wrangler