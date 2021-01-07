Menu
2016 Jeep Wrangler

67,000 KM

Details Description Features

$35,950

+ tax & licensing
$35,950

+ taxes & licensing

Monaco Motorcars Inc

416-766-6226

2016 Jeep Wrangler

2016 Jeep Wrangler

SPORT 4WD - SOFT TOP|HARD TOP|BLUETOOTH|LOW KMS

2016 Jeep Wrangler

SPORT 4WD - SOFT TOP|HARD TOP|BLUETOOTH|LOW KMS

Location

Monaco Motorcars Inc

5385 Steeles Ave W, Unit #3, North York, ON M9L 1R6

416-766-6226

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$35,950

+ taxes & licensing

67,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 6582670
  • VIN: 1C4BJWDG1GL332781

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 67,000 KM

Vehicle Description

No Accidents, Ontario Vehicle, Clean CarFax - Take The Guess-work Out Of Car Buying and Buy With Confidence.

CarFax Link: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=zL3%2fQ1T8EnhdypYxBOiY%2f5Io1ooSxO%2bx

2016 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sport 4WD Auto. Safety Certified Vehicle.
Vehicle Comes with Hard Top & Soft Top

All In Price: $35,950 + HST & Licensing
Odometer: 67,000 KM

Features - Soft Top, Hard Top, Bluetooth, SiriusXM Radio, AUX, Alloy Wheels, Cruise Control, AC, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Steering, Power Brakes, AM/FM Stereo, and More

Apply for Financing Online : www.monacomotorcars.com/credit-application/

Monaco Motorcars Inc.
5385 Steeles Ave W, North York, ON M9L 1R6
Located on Steeles, Just West of HWY 400
www.monacomotorcars.com
(416) 7-Monaco
(416) 766-6226

At Monaco Motorcars, we are revolutionizing the car buying experience. Come see the difference. All our vehicles go through a Ontario Standard Certification Process where we make sure the car is safe so you don’t have to. All our vehicles come Safety Certified at no additional cost. Full vehicle history is disclosed prior to closing a deal, because we want you to know everything about your next vehicle. Same-Day delivery is available on all vehicles, conditions apply. We strive for our customers to drive their dream vehicle at an affordable cost.

Countless Financing options available including $0 DOWN!!! (O.A.C.)
All credit types welcome! Bad/Good/No Credit, bankruptcy, consumer proposal, new to Canada, student. Hassle-free approvals. No matter what your credit situation is, You Are Approved. Conditions apply
Multiple extended warranty options available to choose from.

Have a Trade-In Vehicle? Bring it by for an Appraisal!

SCHEDULE YOUR TEST DRIVE TODAY

Included in the sale price of the vehicle at no cost to you:
1)Ontario Safety Certification
2)CARFAX (full vehicle history)
3)36-DAYs or 2000 KM Safety Warranty

Business Hours: (Monday  Friday 10am to 8pm, Saturday 10am to 5pm, Sunday Closed) excluding statutory holidays.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rollover protection bars
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Tow Hooks
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Steering
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Engine Immobilizer
Conventional Spare Tire
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Monaco Motorcars Inc

Monaco Motorcars Inc

5385 Steeles Ave W, Unit #3, North York, ON M9L 1R6

416-766-6226

