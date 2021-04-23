Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Jeep Wrangler

151,999 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Montero Auto Centre

416-665-1940

Contact Seller
2016 Jeep Wrangler

2016 Jeep Wrangler

Unlimited 4WD 4dr

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Jeep Wrangler

Unlimited 4WD 4dr

Location

Montero Auto Centre

1101 Finch Avenue West UNIT#1-2, North York, ON M3J 2C9

416-665-1940

  1. 7019372
  2. 7019372
  3. 7019372
  4. 7019372
  5. 7019372
  6. 7019372
  7. 7019372
Contact Seller

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

151,999KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7019372
  • Stock #: 024
  • VIN: 1C4BJWEG7GL214216

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 024
  • Mileage 151,999 KM

Vehicle Description

MONTERO AUTO CENTRE


We are OPEN! Come in and see us!


 


**$0 DOWN....LOW INTEREST FINANCING APPROVALS**FINANCE FROM **3.99%**o.a.c. *** Address: 1101 Finch Avenue West UNIT#1-2, North York ON M3J 2C9

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Power Mirrors
Power Locks
Tinted Glass
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Cup Holder
Trip Odometer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Digital clock
Rear Window Defroster
Entertainment System
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Montero Auto Centre

2007 Ford F-150
 450,199 KM
$3,990 + tax & lic
2017 Lexus NX 300H /...
 41,000 KM
$35,990 + tax & lic
2012 BMW X5 3.5Xdrive
 114,000 KM
$12,990 + tax & lic

Email Montero Auto Centre

Montero Auto Centre

Montero Auto Centre

1101 Finch Avenue West UNIT#1-2, North York, ON M3J 2C9

Call Dealer

416-665-XXXX

(click to show)

416-665-1940

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory