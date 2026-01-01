Menu
<p>**CLEAN CARFAX**NO ACCIDENTS**SX FWD 2.0L**<br>FINANCING AVAILABLE!**<br>WARRANTY INCLUDED**</p><p>2016 KIA FORTE SX GDI SEDAN FOR SALE!! BEAUTIFUL SEDAN WITH ALL<br>THE OPTIONS POSSIBLE IN THAT YEAR! CLEAN CARFAX NO ACCIDENTS, WITH LOTS OF SERVICE! TNIS FORTE INCLUDES 18 ALLOY RIMS WITH NEXEN ALL SEASON TIRES, 2ND SET OF WINTER TIRES AND STEEL RIMS, BLACK LEATHER INTERIOR, FACTORY NAVIGATION, POWER SUNROOF, REAR VIEW CAMERA AND SENSORS, LEATHER STEERING WHEEL WITH CONTROLS, HEATED SEATS, BLUETOOTH CONNECTIVITY, DUAL ZONE CLIMATE, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, AND MUCH MORE!! THIS VEHICLE IS BEING SOLD CERTIFIED WITH A SAFETY STANDARDS CERTIFICATE FOR THE CHEAP PRICE OF $7,699 + TAX AND LICENSING!! 6 MONTH WARRANTY INCLUDED! FINANCING AVAILABLE!! <br>*****BY APPOINTMENT ONLY*****<br>TO BOOK AN APPOINTMENT OR REQUEST A COPY OF THE CARFAX PLEASE CALL 647-862-7904 </p><p>Auto Resale Inc <br>56 Martin Ross Ave <br>North York, ON M3J 2L4 <br>647-862-7904</p>

2016 Kia Forte

205,875 KM

$7,699

+ taxes & licensing
2016 Kia Forte

SX *CLEAN CARFAX*SAFETY INCL*2 SETS OF TIRES*

13483417

2016 Kia Forte

SX *CLEAN CARFAX*SAFETY INCL*2 SETS OF TIRES*

Auto Resale Inc.

56 Martin Ross Ave, North York, ON M3J 2L4

647-862-7904

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$7,699

+ taxes & licensing

Used
205,875KM
Excellent Condition
VIN KNAFZ4A88G5578160

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 205,875 KM

**CLEAN CARFAX**NO ACCIDENTS**SX FWD 2.0L**
FINANCING AVAILABLE!**
WARRANTY INCLUDED**

2016 KIA FORTE SX GDI SEDAN FOR SALE!! BEAUTIFUL SEDAN WITH ALL
THE OPTIONS POSSIBLE IN THAT YEAR! CLEAN CARFAX NO ACCIDENTS, WITH LOTS OF SERVICE! TNIS FORTE INCLUDES 18" ALLOY RIMS WITH NEXEN ALL SEASON TIRES, 2ND SET OF WINTER TIRES AND STEEL RIMS, BLACK LEATHER INTERIOR, FACTORY NAVIGATION, POWER SUNROOF, REAR VIEW CAMERA AND SENSORS, LEATHER STEERING WHEEL WITH CONTROLS, HEATED SEATS, BLUETOOTH CONNECTIVITY, DUAL ZONE CLIMATE, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, AND MUCH MORE!! THIS VEHICLE IS BEING SOLD CERTIFIED WITH A SAFETY STANDARDS CERTIFICATE FOR THE CHEAP PRICE OF $7,699 + TAX AND LICENSING!! 6 MONTH WARRANTY INCLUDED! FINANCING AVAILABLE!! 
*****BY APPOINTMENT ONLY*****
TO BOOK AN APPOINTMENT OR REQUEST A COPY OF THE CARFAX PLEASE CALL 647-862-7904 

Auto Resale Inc 
56 Martin Ross Ave 
North York, ON M3J 2L4 
647-862-7904

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Winter Tires
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Auto Resale Inc.

Auto Resale Inc.

56 Martin Ross Ave, North York, ON M3J 2L4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

$7,699

+ taxes & licensing>

Auto Resale Inc.

647-862-7904

2016 Kia Forte