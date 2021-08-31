2016 Kia Forte

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL + taxes & licensing 8 4 , 0 6 1 K M Used Good Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7869720

7869720 Stock #: L0744

L0744 VIN: KNAFK4A64G5561942

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 84,061 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Exterior Tinted Glass Automatic Headlights Interior Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Warranty Warranty Available Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Additional Features Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.