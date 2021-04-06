+ taxes & licensing
5395 Steeles Ave W., North York, ON M9L 1R6
2016 KIA OPTIMA SX TURBO, one owner, no accident, Equipped with Twin-Scroll Turbo 2.0 L GDI 4-Cyl. Engine produces 245 Horse Power and 260 Torque @ rpm (lb-ft), making the fastest and most luxuries OPTIMA on the road. KIA CERTIFIED PRE OWNED USED CAR WITH COMPREHENSIVE WARRANTY VALID TO August 20, 2022 OR 120,000KM and can be extended up to 2026 or 200,000km at very competitive price. o Turbo 2.0L GDI 4-cylinder engine (w/ Turbo fender garnish) o Sport-Tuned Suspension o Larger Front Brakes (w/ Red Calipers) o Rack-Mounted Electronic Power Steering (Sport-Tuned) o 18 Alloy Wheels (Machined-Finish) o P235/45R18 Tires (Michelin) o Dual Exhaust o Sport Front / Rear Bumpers o Satin Chrome Front Air Ducts o Satin Chrome Rear Diffuser Accent o Gloss Black Rocker Panels o Rear Lip Spoiler o Bi-Function Xenon HID Headlights o Directionally Adaptive Headlights o Sport LED Taillights (Black Bezels) o Premium Leather Seats o Red Stitching (Seats, Steering Wheel, Shifter) o Sport Steering Wheel (D-Cut/Perforated) o S/W-Mounted Paddle Shifters o SX Steering Wheel Badge o Sport Alloy Pedals o Stainless Steel Sill Plates o Electronic Parking Brake o Tire Pressure Monitoring System o Inductive Wireless Phone Charger o 8 Multimedia Interface* o Navigation System (Voice-Activated)** o Harman/Kardon® Premium Sound System o 10 Speakers (w/ Subwoofer) o 12-Channel External Amplifier (630 Watt) o QuantumLogic SurroundTM Technology o Clari-FiTM Technology o Air-Cooled Front Seats o Power Passenger Seat o Panoramic Sunroof (w/ Power Sunshade) o Gloss Black Door Pillars o Satin Chrome Grille o Sound-Reducing Front Door Glass o Rain Sensing Wipers o Blind-Spot Detection o Rear Cross Traffic Alert o Rear Parking Sensors o Enhanced TFT/LCD Supervision Cluster o LED Interior Mood Lighting/Map Lights o LED Daytime Running Lights o LED Light Bar Taillights o Dual Projection Headlights o Leather Interior o Dark Woodgrain Interior Trim o Heated Rear Seats o Automatic Temperature Control (Dual) o Rear Console Air Ventilation o Rear Door Pull-Up Shades Kia Certified Pre-Owned Program 135 Point Inspection, 3-months SiriusXM, Available Graduate Rebate, Attractive CPO Extended Warranty Options, Financing Options and More. - Special Kia Certified Pre-Owned financing starting as low as 2.79% OAC - The vehicle is Certified Vehicle Price + HST & Licensing Buy With Confidence ONTARIO REGISTERED DEALER a MEMBER OF UCDA FINANCING AVAILABLE Good & Bad Credit / Previous Repossession, Bankruptcy O.A.C PLEASE CALL Toll Free (888)- 864-6302 and book your appointment for a test drive. - This vehicle has been fully inspected by our Kia trained technician and is an outstanding condition. - Trento Motors proudly serving all over Ontario since 195 and we are one of the most TRUSTED dealerships in Toronto. We are serving in North York, Toronto, Etobicoke, Mississauga, Vaughan, Woodbridge, Richmond Hill, Thornhill, Markham, Scarborough, Brampton, Bolton, Newmarket, Aurora, Oakville, Burlington, Hamilton, Milton, Guelph, Kitchener, Waterloo, Cambridge, Georgetown, , Ajax, Whitby, Oshawa, Guelph, Kitchener, Waterloo, Cambridge, Georgetown, Goderich, Owen Sound, Collingwood, Wasaga Beach, Barrie and the rest of the Greater Toronto Area (GTA Peel, York and Durham).
