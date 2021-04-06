Menu
2016 Kia Optima

87,058 KM

Details Description

$19,895

+ tax & licensing
$19,895

+ taxes & licensing

Favorit Motors

1-877-464-0622

2016 Kia Optima

2016 Kia Optima

SXL Turbo|CABERNETLEATHER|HARMANKARDON|NAV|360CAM|

2016 Kia Optima

SXL Turbo|CABERNETLEATHER|HARMANKARDON|NAV|360CAM|

Location

Favorit Motors

100 Toro Rd, North York, ON M3J 2A9

1-877-464-0622

$19,895

+ taxes & licensing

87,058KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6970268
  • Stock #: J4343
  • VIN: 5XXGV4L26GG060314

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Red
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # J4343
  • Mileage 87,058 KM

Vehicle Description

**MONTH-END SPECIAL!** HIGHLY LOADED, EXTREMELY CLEAN! FINISHED IN BLACK ON MATCHING CABERNET RED WINE INTERIOR, LUXURY CROSS STITCHED LEATHER SEATS, HEATED/COOLED SEATS, REAR HEATED SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, LED HEADLIGHTS, NAVIGATION SYSTEM, 360 MULTI VIEW BACKUP CAMERA, PARKING SENSORS, LANE DEPARTURE ASSIST, SMART CRUISE CONTROL, AUTONOMOUS EMERGENCY BRAKING, FORWARD COLLISION WARNING, REAR CROSS TRAFFIC ALERT, AM/FM/SATELLITE/AUX, ALLOYS, BLUETOOTH WITH MEDIA STREAMING, STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS, PREMIUM HARMAN/KARDON SOUND SYSTEM, POWER OPTIONS, PANORAMIC SUNROOF, MULTI DRIVE MODES, AND MUCH MORE. WE FINANCE EVERYONE!!! WE ARE PROUDLY SERVING THESE FINE COMMUNITIES: GTA PEEL HALTON BRAMPTON TORONTO BURLINGTON MILTON MISSISSAUGA HAMILTON CAMBRIDGE LONDON KITCHENER GUELPH ORANGEVILLE NEWMARKET BARRIE MARKHAM BOLTON CALEDON VAUGHAN WOODBRIDGE ETOBICOKE OAKVILLE ONTARIO QUEBEC MONTREAL OTTAWA VANCOUVER ETOBICOKE. WE CARRY ALL MAKES AND MODELS MERCEDES BMW AUDI JAGUAR VW MASERATI PORSCHE LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER CHRYSLER JEEP HONDA TOYOTA LEXUS INFINITI ACURA. As per OMVIC regulations, this vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. All our vehicles are in excellent condition and have been fully inspected by an in-house licensed mechanic. *Favorit Motors shall not be held liable for any errors or omissions pertaining to information provided (whether orally, in writing, or in digital image form) on this website, included but not limited to: year, make, model, vehicle options (both hardware and software), vehicle condition, vehicle trim, accessories, mileage. Client is solely responsible for performing appropriate due diligence as it pertains to any and all information regarding the type, condition, options, vehicle trim, status, and history of vehicle before completing a transaction. Applicable prices and special offers are subject to change with or without notice and shall be at the full discretion of Favorit Motors.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Favorit Motors

Favorit Motors

100 Toro Rd, North York, ON M3J 2A9

