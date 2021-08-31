+ taxes & licensing
5395 Steeles Ave W., North York, ON M9L 1R6
2016 KIA OPTIMA LX, One owner, no accident, low km. Comes with New Brakes all around, WeatherTech Floor liners. The car equipped with Bluetooth, A/C, alloys rims, power group, USB port, Auto highlight, keyless entry and more.
COMPLIMENTARY KIA CERTIFIED PRE OWNED (CPO) COMPREHENSIVE WARRANTY VALID TO April 09, 2022, OR 120,000KM
- Kia Certified Pre-Owned Program 135 Point Inspection, 3-months SiriusXM, Available Graduate Rebate, Attractive CPO Extended Warranty Options, Financing Options and More.
- Special Kia Certified Pre-Owned financing starting as low as 2.99% OAC
Powertrain & Mechanical:
o 2.4L GDI 4-cylinder engine o 6-speed Sportmatic A/T o Drive Mode Select (Eco/Normal/Sport) o High-Performance Shocks o 4-Wheel ABS Disc Brakes o Electronic Power Steering (EPS) o 16 Alloy Wheels o P205/65R16 Tires o Tire Mobility Kit o Stainless Steel Exhaust Tip (Single) o Split-Chrome Door Handles o Chrome Roof Arch Trim o Body Colour Sideview Mirrors o LED Sideview Mirror Signal Repeaters o Splash Guards o Advanced Front Airbags o Side Airbags o Curtain Airbags o Knee Airbag (Driver) o Hill-Assist Control o Electronic Stability Control (ESC) o Vehicle Stability Management (VSM) o Automatic Headlights o Escort Headlights o Low Washer Fluid Lamp o Bluetooth® Hands-Free Connectivity o AM/FM/CD/MP3 Radio o SiriusXM Satellite (3 month subscription) o iPod®/USB Auxiliary Input Jacks o 6 Speakers o Dual 12V Charging Ports o Heated Rear Window o Heated Sideview Mirrors o Power Sideview Mirrors o Windshield Wiper De-Icer o Solar Glass (IR & UV Ray Reducing) o Stain Resistant Cloth Seating o Height-Adjustable Driver Seat o Height-Adjustable Passenger Seat o Power Lumbar Support (Driver Seat) o 60:40 Folding Rear Seats o Air Conditioning (w/ Cabin Air Filter) o Cruise Control o Power Windows o Power Door Locks o Tilt/Telescopic Steering Column o Soft-Touch Door Panels o Illuminated Vanity Mirror o Dark Metal Paint Interior Trim o Front Accessory Tray Cover (Soft-Close) o Keyless Entry (w/ Panic Button) o Security System o Engine Immobilizer
