2016 Kia Optima

70,151 KM

Details Description Features

$12,795

+ tax & licensing
$12,795

+ taxes & licensing

Trento Kia

416-740-8800

2016 Kia Optima

2016 Kia Optima

LX One owner No accident LowKm Alloys Bluetooth

2016 Kia Optima

LX One owner No accident LowKm Alloys Bluetooth

Location

Trento Kia

5395 Steeles Ave W., North York, ON M9L 1R6

416-740-8800

$12,795

+ taxes & licensing

70,151KM
Used
  Listing ID: 7591783
  Stock #: 8958A
  VIN: 5XXGT4L35GG044670

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Lightning Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 70,151 KM

Vehicle Description

2016 KIA OPTIMA LX, One owner, no accident, low km. Comes with New Brakes all around, WeatherTech Floor liners. The car equipped with Bluetooth, A/C, alloys rims, power group, USB port, Auto highlight, keyless entry and more.



COMPLIMENTARY KIA CERTIFIED PRE OWNED (CPO) COMPREHENSIVE WARRANTY VALID TO April 09, 2022, OR 120,000KM







- Kia Certified Pre-Owned Program 135 Point Inspection, 3-months SiriusXM, Available Graduate Rebate, Attractive CPO Extended Warranty Options, Financing Options and More.

- Special Kia Certified Pre-Owned financing starting as low as 2.99% OAC

- The vehicle is Certified Vehicle Price + HST & Licensing Buy With Confidence ONTARIO REGISTERED DEALER a MEMBER OF UCDA FINANCING AVAILABLE Good & Bad Credit / Previous Repossession, Bankruptcy O.A.C PLEASE CALL Toll Free (888)- 864-6302 and book your appointment for a test drive.



- This vehicle has been fully inspected by our Kia trained technician and is in outstanding condition.



Powertrain & Mechanical:

o 2.4L GDI 4-cylinder engine o 6-speed Sportmatic A/T o Drive Mode Select (Eco/Normal/Sport) o High-Performance Shocks o 4-Wheel ABS Disc Brakes o Electronic Power Steering (EPS) o 16 Alloy Wheels o P205/65R16 Tires o Tire Mobility Kit o Stainless Steel Exhaust Tip (Single) o Split-Chrome Door Handles o Chrome Roof Arch Trim o Body Colour Sideview Mirrors o LED Sideview Mirror Signal Repeaters o Splash Guards o Advanced Front Airbags o Side Airbags o Curtain Airbags o Knee Airbag (Driver) o Hill-Assist Control o Electronic Stability Control (ESC) o Vehicle Stability Management (VSM) o Automatic Headlights o Escort Headlights o Low Washer Fluid Lamp o Bluetooth® Hands-Free Connectivity o AM/FM/CD/MP3 Radio o SiriusXM Satellite (3 month subscription) o iPod®/USB Auxiliary Input Jacks o 6 Speakers o Dual 12V Charging Ports o Heated Rear Window o Heated Sideview Mirrors o Power Sideview Mirrors o Windshield Wiper De-Icer o Solar Glass (IR & UV Ray Reducing) o Stain Resistant Cloth Seating o Height-Adjustable Driver Seat o Height-Adjustable Passenger Seat o Power Lumbar Support (Driver Seat) o 60:40 Folding Rear Seats o Air Conditioning (w/ Cabin Air Filter) o Cruise Control o Power Windows o Power Door Locks o Tilt/Telescopic Steering Column o Soft-Touch Door Panels o Illuminated Vanity Mirror o Dark Metal Paint Interior Trim o Front Accessory Tray Cover (Soft-Close) o Keyless Entry (w/ Panic Button) o Security System o Engine Immobilizer



- Trento Motors proudly serving all over Ontario for 195 and we are one of the most TRUSTED dealerships in Toronto. We are serving in North York, Toronto, Etobicoke, Mississauga, Vaughan, Woodbridge, Richmond Hill, Thornhill, Markham, Scarborough, Brampton, Bolton, Newmarket, Aurora, Oakville, Burlington, Hamilton, Milton, Guelph, Kitchener, Waterloo, Cambridge, Georgetown, Ajax, Whitby, Oshawa, Guelph, Kitchener, Waterloo, Cambridge, Georgetown, Goderich, Owen Sound, Collingwood, Wasaga Beach, Barrie and the rest of the Greater Toronto Area (GTA Peel, York and Durham)

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Keyless Start
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Requires Subscription

Trento Kia

Trento Kia

5395 Steeles Ave W., North York, ON M9L 1R6

416-740-8800

1-866-981-3365
