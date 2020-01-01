2016 Kia Rio

This model ACCIDENT-FREE. In an outstanding condition with LOW LOW KM!



- 16 Alloy wheels

- 195/55R16 tires

- Telescopic steering column

- Leather steering wheel

- Leather shift knob

- Leatherette door centre trim

- Soft-touch crash pad

- Center console armrest

- Heated front seats

- 6-speakers

- UVO Audio Infotainment

- Automatic headlights

- Fog lights

- Idle Stop & Go

- 6-speed Automatic Transmission

- Active Eco System

- Air conditioning

- Illuminated vanity mirrors

- Map lights

- S/W mounted cruise control

- Keyless Entry

- Bluetooth hands-free connectivity

- Front & rear mudguards

- Cloth Seats

- 6-way adjustable driver seat

- Driver seat height adjuster

- Power door locks

- Power, heated side-view mirrors

- Variable intermittent windshield wipers

- Rear wiper and washer

- Rear window defroster

- AM/FM/CD/MP3/Satellite stereo

- AUX & USB input ports

- 4 speakers

- S/W mounted audio controls

- Front power outlet

- Rear spoiler

- Body-coloured side view mirrors

- Body-coloured door handles



