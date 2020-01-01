Menu
2016 Kia Rio

AUTO EX | Accident Free | LOW LOW KM | 16" ALLOY

2016 Kia Rio

AUTO EX | Accident Free | LOW LOW KM | 16" ALLOY

Location

Trento Kia

5395 Steeles Ave W., North York, ON M9L 1R6

416-740-8800

$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 37,104KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4402572
  • Stock #: KNADN4
  • VIN: KNADN4A3XG6551057
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Black
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
This model ACCIDENT-FREE. In an outstanding condition with LOW LOW KM!

Check out some of its features:
- 16 Alloy wheels
- 195/55R16 tires
- Telescopic steering column
- Leather steering wheel
- Leather shift knob
- Leatherette door centre trim
- Soft-touch crash pad
- Center console armrest
- Heated front seats
- 6-speakers
- UVO Audio Infotainment
- Automatic headlights
- Fog lights
- Idle Stop & Go
- 6-speed Automatic Transmission
- Active Eco System
- Air conditioning
- Illuminated vanity mirrors
- Map lights
- S/W mounted cruise control
- Keyless Entry
- Bluetooth hands-free connectivity
- Front & rear mudguards
- Cloth Seats
- 6-way adjustable driver seat
- Driver seat height adjuster
- Power door locks
- Power, heated side-view mirrors
- Variable intermittent windshield wipers
- Rear wiper and washer
- Rear window defroster
- AM/FM/CD/MP3/Satellite stereo
- AUX & USB input ports
- 4 speakers
- S/W mounted audio controls
- Front power outlet
- Rear spoiler
- Body-coloured side view mirrors
- Body-coloured door handles

- Special Kia Certified Pre-Owned financing starting as low as 0.99% OAC.

- Kia Certified Pre-Owned Program 135 Point Inspection, 3-months SiriusXM, Available Graduate Rebate, Attractive CPO Extended Warranty Options, Financing Options and More.

- The vehicle is Certified Vehicle Price + HST & Licensing Buy With Confidence ONTARIO REGISTERED DEALER a MEMBER OF UCDA FINANCING AVAILABLE Good & Bad Credit / Previous Repossession, Bankruptcy O.A.C WE ACCEPT DEBIT+VISA+ MASTERCARD FOR TEST DRIVE - PLEASE CALL Toll Free 1 (866) 981-3365 and book your appointment for a test drive.

- This vehicle has been fully inspected by our Kia trained technician and is an outstanding condition.

- Trento Motors proudly serving all over Ontario since 195 and we are one of the most TRUSTED dealerships in Toronto. We are serving in North York, Toronto, Etobicoke, Mississauga, Vaughan, Woodbridge, Richmond Hill, Thornhill, Markham, Scarborough, Brampton, Bolton, Newmarket, Aurora, Oakville, Burlington, Hamilton, Milton, Guelph, Kitchener, Waterloo, Cambridge, Georgetown, Ajax, Whitby, Oshawa, Guelph, Kitchener, Waterloo, Cambridge, Georgetown, Goderich, Owen Sound, Collingwood, Wasaga Beach, Barrie and the rest of the Greater Toronto Area (GTA Peel, York and Durham).
Safety
  • Fog Lights
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Seating
  • Heated Seats
  • Split Folder Rear Seats
Powertrain
  • Front Wheel Drive
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Bluetooth
Convenience
  • Remote Entry
Additional Features
  • Entertainment Package
  • 6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Trento Kia

Trento Kia

5395 Steeles Ave W., North York, ON M9L 1R6

