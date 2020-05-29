Menu
$9,350

+ taxes & licensing

Trento Kia

416-740-8800

2016 Kia Rio

2016 Kia Rio

5dr HB Auto EX+|SUNROOF|BACKUP CAMERA|HEAT SEATS|

2016 Kia Rio

5dr HB Auto EX+|SUNROOF|BACKUP CAMERA|HEAT SEATS|

Location

Trento Kia

5395 Steeles Ave W., North York, ON M9L 1R6

416-740-8800

$9,350

+ taxes & licensing

  • 91,266KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 5049393
  • Stock #: U415A
  • VIN: KNADN5A33G6763448
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Hatchback
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door

2016 RIO5 HATCHBACK EX PLUS WITH SUNROOF, ONE OWNER, ALLOYS, REAR CAMERA, HEATED FRONT SEATS, BLUETOOTH, UVO INFOTAINMENT SYSTEM, GREAT CAR AND SAVE A LOT OF FUEL$$. - The vehicle is Certified Vehicle Price + HST & Licensing Buy With Confidence ONTARIO REGISTERED DEALER a MEMBER OF UCDA - FINANCING AVAILABLE Good & Bad Credit / Previous Repossession, Bankruptcy O.A.C WE ACCEPT DEBIT+VISA+ MASTERCARD FOR TEST DRIVE - PLEASE CALL Toll Free (888)- 864-6302 and book your appointment for a test drive. - This vehicle has been fully inspected by our Kia trained technician and is an outstanding condition. - Trento Motors proudly serving all over Ontario since 195 and we are one of the most TRUSTED dealerships in Toronto. We are serving in North York, Toronto, Etobicoke, Mississauga, Vaughan, Woodbridge, Richmond Hill, Thornhill, Markham, Scarborough, Brampton, Bolton, Newmarket, Aurora, Oakville, Burlington, Hamilton, Milton, Guelph, Kitchener, Waterloo, Cambridge, Georgetown, , Ajax, Whitby, Oshawa, Guelph, Kitchener, Waterloo, Cambridge, Georgetown, Goderich, Owen Sound, Collingwood, Wasaga Beach, Barrie and the rest of the Greater Toronto Area (GTA Peel, York and Durham).

Powertrain
  • Front Wheel Drive
Additional Features
  • Automatic

