2016 Kia Rio

0 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Drivetime Fine Cars

416-661-0222

Location

3715 Keele St, Unit 21, North York, ON M3J 1N1

416-661-0222

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
  • Listing ID: 7058114
  • VIN: KNADM4A30G6581476

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

 

 

FINANCING: No credit? New to the country? Bankruptcy? Consumer proposal? Collections? You dont need good credit to finance a vehicle. Any credit is usually good enough. Give our finance and credit experts a chance to get you approved and start rebuilding your credit today by financing a vehicle from Drivetime F

CARFAX VERIFIED, CLEAN TITLE, NO ACCIDENTS!
LOW      KLMS


ine Cars. On the spot financing, instant approvals. O.A.C.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Tilt Steering Wheel
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Engine Immobilizer

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

3715 Keele St, Unit 21, North York, ON M3J 1N1

