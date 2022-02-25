$13,490+ tax & licensing
$13,490
+ taxes & licensing
Drivetime Fine Cars
416-661-0222
2016 Kia Rio
2016 Kia Rio
LX
Location
Drivetime Fine Cars
3715 Keele St, Unit 21, North York, ON M3J 1N1
416-661-0222
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$13,490
+ taxes & licensing
77,736KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8434218
- VIN: KNADM4A30G6581476
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 77,736 KM
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
CD Player
Automatic Headlights
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
