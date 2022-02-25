Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Kia Rio

77,736 KM

Details Features

$13,490

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$13,490

+ taxes & licensing

Drivetime Fine Cars

416-661-0222

Contact Seller
2016 Kia Rio

2016 Kia Rio

LX

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Kia Rio

LX

Location

Drivetime Fine Cars

3715 Keele St, Unit 21, North York, ON M3J 1N1

416-661-0222

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$13,490

+ taxes & licensing

77,736KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8434218
  • VIN: KNADM4A30G6581476

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 77,736 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
CD Player
Automatic Headlights

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Drivetime Fine Cars

2017 BMW X3 xDrive28i
 101,333 KM
$33,499 + tax & lic
2019 Infiniti QX60 P...
 71,210 KM
$37,999 + tax & lic
2018 Honda Accord To...
 85,940 KM
$33,999 + tax & lic

Email Drivetime Fine Cars

Drivetime Fine Cars

Drivetime Fine Cars

3715 Keele St, Unit 21, North York, ON M3J 1N1

Call Dealer

416-661-XXXX

(click to show)

416-661-0222

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory