2016 Kia Sedona

5395 Steeles Ave W., North York, ON M9L 1R6
Recent trade-in unit, one owner, accident free, heated seats, rear-view camera, UVO, and a lot more. o 8-Seater o 17 alloy wheels o 235/65R17 LRR tires o Roof rails o Automatic headlights o LED positioning lights (bar-type) o Power folding sideview mirrors o Blind-zone driver mirror o Power driver seat (8-way) o Power driver lumbar (2-way) o Heated front seats o Cooling glove box o Bluetooth wireless technology o UVO infotainment system o Rear view camera o S/W mounted audio controls o 6 speakers o Rear parking sensors o Auto-dimming rearview mirror o Homelink system o Leather-wrapped steering wheel o Leather-wrapped shift knob o Windshield Wiper de-icer - Special Kia Certified Pre-Owned financing starting as low as 0.9% OAC - Kia Certified Pre-Owned Program 135 Point Inspection, 3-months SiriusXM, Available Graduate Rebate, Attractive CPO Extended Warranty Options, Financing Options and More. - The vehicle is Certified Vehicle Price + HST & Licensing Buy With Confidence ONTARIO REGISTERED DEALER a MEMBER OF UCDA FINANCING AVAILABLE Good & Bad Credit / Previous Repossession, Bankruptcy O.A.C WE ACCEPT DEBIT+VISA+ MASTERCARD FOR TEST DRIVE - PLEASE CALL Toll Free (888)- 864-6302 and book your appointment for a test drive. - This vehicle has been fully inspected by our Kia trained technician and is an outstanding condition. - Trento Motors proudly serving all over Ontario since 195 and we are one of the most TRUSTED dealerships in Toronto. We are serving in North York, Toronto, Etobicoke, Mississauga, Vaughan, Woodbridge, Richmond Hill, Thornhill, Markham, Scarborough, Brampton, Bolton, Newmarket, Aurora, Oakville, Burlington, Hamilton, Milton, Guelph, Kitchener, Waterloo, Cambridge, Georgetown, , Ajax, Whitby, Oshawa, Guelph, Kitchener, Waterloo, Cambridge, Georgetown, Goderich, Owen Sound, Collingwood, Wasaga Beach, Barrie and the rest of the Greater Toronto Area (GTA Peel, York and Durham).
