$15,987+ tax & licensing
2016 Kia Sorento
SX AWD|7PASSENGER|INFINITYAUDIO|LEATHER|PANOROOF|+
Location
Favorit Motors
100 Toro Rd, North York, ON M3J 2A9
1-877-464-0622
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Maroon
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # O6333
- Mileage 147,429 KM
Vehicle Description
**WINTER SPECIAL!** FEATURING : AWD, 7 PASSENGER SEATING, PANORAMIC ROOF, PUSH TO START, MULTI DRIVE MODES, HIGHLY EQUIPPED, VERY CLEAN! FINISHED IN MAROON ON MATCHING BLACK INTERIOR, STITCHED LEATHER SEATS, HEATED/COOLED SEATS, REAR HEATED SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, BACKUP CAMERA, PARKING SENSORS, BLIND SPOT ASSIST, REAR CROSS TRAFFIC ALERT, AM, FM, SATELLITE, USB, AUX, CD, APPLECARPLAY, ANDROIDAUTO, BLUETOOTH, ALLOYS, STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS, PREMIUM INFINITY SOUND SYSTEM, POWER OPTIONS, POWER TRUNK, WINDOW SHADES, AND MUCH MORE!!!
The advertised price is a finance only price, if you wish to purchase the vehicle for cash additional $2,000 surcharge will apply. Applicable prices and special offers are subject to change with or without notice and shall be at the full discretion of Favorit Motors.
As per OMVIC regulations, this vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. All our vehicles are in excellent condition and have been fully inspected by an in-house licensed mechanic.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
