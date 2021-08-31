Menu
2016 Kia Sorento

92,538 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Nexcar Auto Sales & Leasing Inc.

416-633-8188

2016 Kia Sorento

2016 Kia Sorento

2.4L AUTO A/C CRUISE H/SEATS BLUETOOTH 92K

2016 Kia Sorento

2.4L AUTO A/C CRUISE H/SEATS BLUETOOTH 92K

Location

Nexcar Auto Sales & Leasing Inc.

1235 - 1237 Finch Ave. W., North York, ON M3J 2G4

416-633-8188

Certification icon

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

92,538KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 7752315
  Stock #: 7625

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 7625
  • Mileage 92,538 KM

Vehicle Description

1 OWNER OFF LEASE, LEASED IN 2015 AND SERVICED IN 2017 AND 2018 IN KIA STORE.......................SUV................AUTOMATIC.............A/C...................TOWING PACKAGE............PARKING SENSORES..............BLUETOOTH.....................CRUISE CONTROL..................HEATED SEATS.......................KEYLESS ENTRY AND MUCH MORE......**0 DOWN! No PAYMENT FOR 6 MONTHS AVAILABLE O.A.C**........100% APPLICATIONS ACCEPTED......FINANCE ANY CAR, ANY CREDIT!!!!...............* WE FINANCE EVERYONE(CALL FOR DETAILS)* .....APPLY TODAY, DRIVE TODAY!.......FINANCING FROM 4.99% O.A.C. PLEASE CALL FOR MORE INFO........OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK!!........HEATED INDOOR SHOWROOM!!!.......OUR VEHICLES ARE IN SHOWROOM CONDITION............WE TAKE PRIDE IN OUR CUSTOMER SERVICE.......... FOR OUR FULL INVENTORY AND MORE PICTURES PLEASE VISIT US AT WWW.NEXCAR.CA.............WE COULD SHIP YOUR DREAM VEHICLE TO ANYWHERE IN CANADA FOR A VERY COMPETITIVE PRICE!!!! PLEASE CALL FOR MORE INFO....................Thank you for considering NEXCAR AUTO SALES & LEASING INC..............**Accrued interest must be paid on 6 month payment deferral**...........................AT NEXCAR AUTO SALES & LEASING INC. WE ARE SERVING OUR CLIENTS FROM: G.T.A, Toronto, Barrie, Oshawa, Scarborough, Mississauga, Vaughan, Richmond Hill, Markham, Pickering, Ajax, Whitby, Hamilton, Burlington, Brampton, Waterloo, London, Milton, Oakville, Milton, Newmarket, Aurora and Kitchener...................VEHICLES ARE NOT DRIVABLE IF NOT CERTIFIED AND NOT E-TESTED,CERTIFICATION PACKAGE IS AVAILABLE FOR $599 + TAX & LICENSING ARE EXTRA.................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................. .............................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................PURCHASE YOUR DREAM VEHICLE FROM ANYWHERE IN CANADA FROM THE COMFORT OF YOUR HOME ...............................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................JUST FOLLOW THESE SIMPLE STEPS .............................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................A- Chose your vehicle .............................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................B- Message us at info@nexcar.ca or 647 699-8214 .............................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................C- Apply for financing ( If you need ) ............................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................D- Have your vehicle delivered to your home (SHIPPING COST MAY APPLY,ASK YOUR SALES REPRESENTATIVE)

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Temporary spare tire
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Anti-Theft System
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Tilt Steering Wheel
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Warranty Available
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Bluetooth Connection

Nexcar Auto Sales & Leasing Inc.

Nexcar Auto Sales & Leasing Inc.

1235 - 1237 Finch Ave. W., North York, ON M3J 2G4

