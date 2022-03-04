$20,480+ tax & licensing
$20,480
+ taxes & licensing
AutoPluto
888-507-5798
2016 Kia Sorento
AWD 4dr 2.4L LX
AutoPluto
3905 Keele St, Unit 4, North York, ON M3J 1N6
888-507-5798
102,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8635505
- Stock #: 153894
- VIN: 5XYPGDA33GG053628
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Alloy Wheels
BACKUP CAMERA
AWD
Parking Sensors
Automatic
