2016 Kia Soul
EX+ bluetooth
Location
Advertised Unfit
Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $699
99,651KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 9472257
- VIN: KNDJP3A59G7359702
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 99,651 KM
Vehicle Description
ACCIDENT FREE. FULLY SERVICED IN ONTARIO. ONE OWNER. $699 SAFETY.
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Heated Seats
Warranty Available
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Proximity Key
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
