Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Kia Soul

99,651 KM

Details Description Features

$13,888

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$13,888

+ taxes & licensing

Import Motors Canada

416-398-3500

Contact Seller
2016 Kia Soul

2016 Kia Soul

EX+ bluetooth

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Kia Soul

EX+ bluetooth

Location

Import Motors Canada

4254 Chesswood Dr, North York, ON M3J 2B9

416-398-3500

Contact Seller

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $699

Sale

$13,888

+ taxes & licensing

99,651KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9472257
  • VIN: KNDJP3A59G7359702

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 99,651 KM

Vehicle Description

ACCIDENT FREE.  FULLY SERVICED IN ONTARIO.  ONE OWNER.  $699 SAFETY.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Heated Seats
Warranty Available
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Proximity Key
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Import Motors Canada

2017 Kia Forte SUNRO...
 176,311 KM
$11,995 + tax & lic
2011 Mercedes-Benz M...
 167,511 KM
$12,995 + tax & lic
2013 Honda Civic Tou...
 220,500 KM
$10,995 + tax & lic

Email Import Motors Canada

Import Motors Canada

Import Motors Canada

4254 Chesswood Dr, North York, ON M3J 2B9

Call Dealer

416-398-XXXX

(click to show)

416-398-3500

Alternate Numbers
416-901-4500
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory