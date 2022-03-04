Menu
2016 Land Rover Discovery Sport

126,333 KM

Details Description Features

$25,888

+ tax & licensing
$25,888

+ taxes & licensing

Import Motors Canada

416-398-3500

HSE LUXURY

HSE LUXURY

Location

4254 Chesswood Dr, North York, ON M3J 2B9

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $699

Sale

$25,888

+ taxes & licensing

126,333KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8497700
  • VIN: SALCT2BG7GH603512

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 126,333 KM

Vehicle Description

GREAT CONDITION.  $699 SAFETY.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Leather Seats
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

4254 Chesswood Dr, North York, ON M3J 2B9

