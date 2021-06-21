2016 Land Rover Evoque

+ taxes & licensing
2430 Finch Ave West, North York, ON M9M 2E1
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
** WHAT A BEAUTY! DONT MISS THIS ONE! BEST COLOR COMBO!! **
===>> FINANCING AVAILABLE! APPLY ONLINE! WWW.TOTALAUTOSALE.COM
** GORGEOUS BROWN ON TWO COLORED LEATHER INTERIOR! COMES FULLY LOADED WITH DYNAMIC PACKAGE, BLACK OUT NIGTH PACKAGE, LEATHER INTERIOR, PANORAMIC ROOF, LED LIGHTS, REAR VIEW CAMERA, PANORAMIC ROOF, BLUETOOTH, MEMORY SEATS, POWER SEATS, PREMIUM MERIDAN SOUND SYSTEM, AUTOMATIC CLIMATE CONTROL, RAIN SENSOR, AMBIENT LIGHTING, PREMIUM 20 IN RIMS, LANE KEEP ASSIST, BLIND SPOT ASSIST, REVERSE TRAFFIC DETECTION,TRAFFIC SIGN RECOGNITION, DRIVER FATIGUE ALERT, IN CONTROL APPS, WIFI HOTSPOT AND MUCH MUCH MORE!! **
OUR NEW LOCATION:
*** CERTIFICATION: Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified at TOTAL AUTO SALES! We offer a full safety inspection exceeding industry standards including oil change, and professional detailing prior to delivery.Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified and not e-tested, certification package is available for $595. All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes and licensing are extra.***
