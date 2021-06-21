2016 Land Rover Evoque

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale $35,985 + taxes & licensing 8 1 , 0 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7562386

7562386 Stock #: AD 012352

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Brown

Interior Colour TWO COLORED

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 5-door

Passengers 5

Stock # AD 012352

Mileage 81,000 KM

Vehicle Features Packages NAVI || XENON || PAN ROOF|| Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Security System Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Child Seat Anchors Rearview Camera Exterior Fog Lights Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Power Trunk Power Seats Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Anti-Theft System Convenience Keyless Entry Steering Wheel Controls Automatic Headlights Proximity Key Push Button Start Comfort Tilt Steering Wheel Sunroof / Moonroof Seating Bucket Seats Heated Seats Leather Seats Split Rear Seat Lumbar Support Warranty Warranty Available Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System Bluetooth GPS Navigation

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.