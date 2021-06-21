Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Land Rover Evoque

81,000 KM

Details Description Features

$35,985

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$35,985

+ taxes & licensing

Total Auto Sales

647-621-8555

Contact Seller
2016 Land Rover Evoque

2016 Land Rover Evoque

TOP OF THE LINE

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Land Rover Evoque

TOP OF THE LINE

Location

Total Auto Sales

2430 Finch Ave West, North York, ON M9M 2E1

647-621-8555

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$35,985

+ taxes & licensing

81,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7562386
  • Stock #: AD 012352

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Interior Colour TWO COLORED
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # AD 012352
  • Mileage 81,000 KM

Vehicle Description

** WHAT A BEAUTY! DONT MISS THIS ONE! BEST COLOR COMBO!! **

===>> FINANCING AVAILABLE! APPLY ONLINE! WWW.TOTALAUTOSALE.COM

 

 

** GORGEOUS BROWN ON TWO COLORED LEATHER INTERIOR! COMES FULLY LOADED WITH DYNAMIC PACKAGE, BLACK OUT NIGTH PACKAGE, LEATHER INTERIOR, PANORAMIC ROOF, LED LIGHTS, REAR VIEW CAMERA, PANORAMIC ROOF, BLUETOOTH, MEMORY SEATS, POWER SEATS, PREMIUM MERIDAN SOUND SYSTEM, AUTOMATIC CLIMATE CONTROL, RAIN SENSOR, AMBIENT LIGHTING, PREMIUM 20 IN RIMS, LANE KEEP ASSIST, BLIND SPOT ASSIST, REVERSE TRAFFIC DETECTION,TRAFFIC SIGN RECOGNITION, DRIVER FATIGUE ALERT, IN CONTROL APPS, WIFI HOTSPOT AND MUCH MUCH MORE!! **

 

*** PLEASE TEXT OR CALL 416-825-3205 ***

 

OUR NEW LOCATION:

 

2430 FINCH AVE WEST, NORTH YORK, M9M 2E1

 

 

*** CERTIFICATION: Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified at TOTAL AUTO SALES! We offer a full safety inspection exceeding industry standards including oil change, and professional detailing prior to delivery.Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified and not e-tested, certification package is available for $595. All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes and licensing are extra.***

 

 

 

 

 

*** PLEASE TEXT OR CALL 416-825-3205 ***

 

Vehicle Features

NAVI || XENON || PAN ROOF||
Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Anti-Theft System
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Proximity Key
Push Button Start
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Lumbar Support
Warranty Available
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
GPS Navigation

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Total Auto Sales

2016 Land Rover Evoq...
 81,000 KM
$35,985 + tax & lic
2015 Mercedes-Benz M...
 158,134 KM
$26,495 + tax & lic
2018 BMW X5 xDrive35d
 0 KM
SOLD + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Total Auto Sales

Total Auto Sales

Total Auto Sales

2430 Finch Ave West, North York, ON M9M 2E1

Call Dealer

647-621-XXXX

(click to show)

647-621-8555

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory