2016 Land Rover Range Rover Sport Dynamic V8 SUPERCHARGED, AWD, BREMBO BRAKES, HEADS UP DISPLAY, BI-HID PES PROJECTOR HEADLIGHTS, AUTO PARKING AID, HEIGHT ADJUSTABLE SUSPENSION, MULTI DRIVE AND TERRAIN MODES, OFFROAD DISPLAYS, HIGHLY EQUIPPED, VERY CLEAN! FINISHED IN WHITE ON MATCHING RED INTERIOR, STITCHED LEATHER SEATS, HEATED SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, COOLER BOX, NAVIGATION SYSTEM, BACKUP CAMERA, PARKING SENSORS, BLIND SPOT MONITOR, REVERSE TRAFFIC DETECTION, TRAFFIC SIGN RECOGNITION, LANE DEPARTURE WARNING, HIGH BEAM ASSIST, AM, FM, SATELLITE, BLUETOOTH, ALLOYS, STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS, PREMIUM MERIDIAN SOUND SYSTEM, POWER OPTIONS, PANORAMIC ROOF, POWER TRUNK. The advertised price is a finance only price, if you wish to purchase the vehicle for cash additional $2,000 surcharge will apply. As per OMVIC regulations, this vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899.

2016 Land Rover Range Rover

174,173 KM

$34,995

+ tax & licensing
2016 Land Rover Range Rover

Sport Dynamic|V8SUPERCHARGED|AWD|REDSEATS|NAV|MERIDIAN|+

2016 Land Rover Range Rover

Sport Dynamic|V8SUPERCHARGED|AWD|REDSEATS|NAV|MERIDIAN|+

Favorit Motors

100 Toro Rd, North York, ON M3J 2A9

1-877-464-0622

$34,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
174,173KM
VIN SALWR2EFXGA566866

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Red
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # N5914A
  • Mileage 174,173 KM

**SPRING SPECIAL!** FEATURING : V8 SUPERCHARGED, AWD, BREMBO BRAKES, HEADS UP DISPLAY, BI-HID PES PROJECTOR HEADLIGHTS, AUTO PARKING AID, HEIGHT ADJUSTABLE SUSPENSION, MULTI DRIVE AND TERRAIN MODES, OFFROAD DISPLAYS, HIGHLY EQUIPPED, VERY CLEAN! FINISHED IN WHITE ON MATCHING RED INTERIOR, STITCHED LEATHER SEATS, HEATED SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, COOLER BOX, NAVIGATION SYSTEM, BACKUP CAMERA, PARKING SENSORS, BLIND SPOT MONITOR, REVERSE TRAFFIC DETECTION, TRAFFIC SIGN RECOGNITION, LANE DEPARTURE WARNING, HIGH BEAM ASSIST, AM, FM, SATELLITE, BLUETOOTH, ALLOYS, STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS, PREMIUM MERIDIAN SOUND SYSTEM, POWER OPTIONS, PANORAMIC ROOF, POWER TRUNK, AND MUCH MORE!!!


The advertised price is a finance only price, if you wish to purchase the vehicle for cash additional $2,000 surcharge will apply. Applicable prices and special offers are subject to change with or without notice and shall be at the full discretion of Favorit Motors.


As per OMVIC regulations, this vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. All our vehicles are in excellent condition and have been fully inspected by an in-house licensed mechanic.


As per OMVIC regulations, this vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. All our vehicles are in excellent condition and have been fully inspected by an in-house licensed mechanic.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Favorit Motors

Favorit Motors

100 Toro Rd, North York, ON M3J 2A9
1-877-464-0622

$34,995

+ taxes & licensing

Favorit Motors

1-877-464-0622

2016 Land Rover Range Rover